Late surge lifts Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball past Saint Francis in overtime

Things looked dire for the Mountaineers when Mezie Offurum’s jumper with a minute remaining was off the mark, and SFU (6-16, 5-13) had the ball with a 59-52 lead. Chong Qui started the comeback, getting a steal and an easy layup with 46 seconds on the clock. The Mount fouled Josh Cohen, who hit 1-of-2 at the line to make it 60-54. The Mount answered quickly with Chong Qui getting in the lane and finding Deandre Thomas in the corner. Thomas drained the triple to cut SFU’s lead in half.