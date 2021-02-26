Late surge lifts Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball past Saint Francis in overtime

Mount St. Mary’s rallied from a seven-point deficit with a minute remaining to force overtime, and then completed the comeback in the extra session for a 72-65 win at Saint Francis U on Thursday night.
The victory moved the Mountaineers (10-10, 9-7 Northeast Conference) into third place in the NEC standings. Wagner leads the league at 11-4, followed by Bryant at 9-4. The Mount is in third with Merrimack (8-7) Sacred Heart (8-7), LIU (9-8), St. Francis Brooklyn (9-8), and Fairleigh Dickinson (8-9) in hot pursuit.
The top four teams in the standings advance to the NEC tournament this season. Merrimack is still reclassifying to NCAA Division I and is not eligible for postseason play.
Damian Chong Qui provided the heroics for MSM at the end of regulation, draining a long 3-pointer with 5.3 seconds remaining to tie the score at 63-63. The Mount trailed 59-52 with about one minute to play in regulation, and outscored Saint Francis 9-2 in the extra period.
Things looked dire for the Mountaineers when Mezie Offurum’s jumper with a minute remaining was off the mark, and SFU (6-16, 5-13) had the ball with a 59-52 lead. Chong Qui started the comeback, getting a steal and an easy layup with 46 seconds on the clock. The Mount fouled Josh Cohen, who hit 1-of-2 at the line to make it 60-54. The Mount answered quickly with Chong Qui getting in the lane and finding Deandre Thomas in the corner. Thomas drained the triple to cut SFU’s lead in half.
SFU’s Bryce Laskey missed a pair of free throws, but Chong Qui was off the mark on a 3-point attempt, and the Mount had to foul Myles Thompson, who hit the first, but missed the second free throw to make it 61-57 with 21.9 seconds remaining. Chong Qui collected the miss, raced down court, and converted a driving layup while being fouled.
He completed the three-point play to make it 61-60 with 16.1 seconds remaining. The Mount fouled Ronell Giles, Jr., who hit both free throws to restore SFU’s lead to three, setting up Chong Qui’s game-tying trey.
Chong Qui raced down court, pulled up from several feet behind the 3-point line, and swished the shot to even the score. Saint Francis’ Zahree Harrison missed a 3 at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.
Mount St. Mary’s Chong Qui finished with 16 points, nine assists, and six rebounds, while Thomas added 16 points and seven rebounds while connecting on 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Malik Jefferson finished with a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds, with Josh Reaves scoring 11 of his 13 points in the second half. Nana Opoku was the fifth Mountaineer in double figures with 10 points.
The Mountaineers close out the regular season with a pair of games at Bryant on March 2-3. Tip-off for both games is set for 4 p.m.