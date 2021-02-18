Pivotal two-game homestand with Wagner doesn’t end well for Mount St. Mary’s men’s hoops

EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s welcomed Wagner to Knott Arena for back-to-back games this week with a chance to forge into first place in the Northeast Conference.
The Mountaineers’ final two home games of the regular season didn’t turn out as planned, however, and the streaking Seahawks surpassed them in the standings after Wednesday’s 57-55 setback.
Mount St. Mary’s (8-9, 7-6 NEC) put together a more balanced effort than it did Tuesday, when Wagner held the home team to its lowest score in more than six years. But despite trailing by double-digits early in the second half, the Mount embarked on a rally behind guard Damian Chong Qui.
The junior’s jump shot with 13 seconds to go tied the game at 55-all, and Chong Qui tallied his team’s final 12 points. Wagner’s Alex Morales drew a foul with 5.1 seconds remaining and sank two free throws, putting the Seahawks ahead. The Mount’s final possession went to guard Deandre Thomas, who took the in-bounds pass and streaked the length of the court to put up a close-range shot.
The Mount hoped for a foul like the one called at the other end. It didn’t come, and Wagner held on.
“We fought,” said Chong Qui, who led Mount St. Mary’s with 18 points and shot 50% after scoring three points Tuesday. “I think yesterday they punched us in the mouth, and we didn’t respond well. We came back [Wednesday] and responded well, we fought. We were a play away from winning.”
Wagner (8-5, 8-4) overtook Mount St. Mary’s for second place in the NEC standings on Tuesday, and added a little distance with Wednesday’s win. Morales had 20 points for the Seahawks while Elijah Ford added 15 and Will Martinez scored 10.
Ford gave Wagner a 54-51 lead with 1:11 remaining with a 3-pointer from the left wing as the shot clock neared zero ― Ford came into the game 0-for-3 from behind the arc this season, and 1-for-11 in his Seahawks career.
Chong Qui responded with two free throws at the other end, after hitting 3-pointers of his own a few possessions earlier to keep the Mount close. Wagner led 47-38 with less than 9 minutes to play before Mount St. Mary’s staged its comeback.
“No question, we played better,” said Mount coach Dan Engelstad. “We still turned the ball over [14] times ... especially when there’s not a lot of possessions in the game. That really is killer for us.”
The Mount committed six turnovers in the first eight-plus minutes of the second half, and Wagner finished with 16 points off the home team’s miscues.
Thomas sank four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Mountaineers, and Nana Opoku added 10 points. Malik Jefferson pulled down seven rebounds, and Chong Qui had six assists.
The Mountaineers grabbed their first lead at 18-17 with 6:48 remaining in the first half when Opoku sank a runner down the lane. MSM drew even two more times down the stretch, but Wagner leaned on Martinez the rest of the way. Martinez had eight points over the final 2:55 and led the Seahawks to a 30-25 halftime lead.
Wagner had three players contribute offensively in the half, and each had their own personal scoring runs. Ford started with nine points and Wagner led 9-2 at 16-minute mark. Morales took it from there and netted 13 consecutive points, with a 3-pointer from the right wing that gave the Seahawks the lead again at 20-18 with 6:18 to play in the half.
And Martinez closed the half with his eight points, including a pair of free throws with 0.8 seconds remaining after he snagged an offensive rebound.
Wagner beat Mount St. Mary’s 61-39 on Tuesday, the Mountaineers’ lowest output since losing 69-35 to Old Dominion on Dec. 29, 2014. Thanks to Wednesday’s result, Wagner enjoyed its seventh straight victory while Mount St. Mary’s gets ready to hit the road for its remaining five games.
First up is a two-game set at Fairleigh Dicksinon (7-12, 6-7) on Feb. 20-21.
Latest Carroll County Sports
“There’s no doubt in my mind,” Chong Qui said, “that we’re going to be ready for every one of them games.”