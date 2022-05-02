Mount St. Mary’s accepts invitation to join Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Mount St. Mary’s announced Monday that it has accepted an invitation to join the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in all league-sponsored sports effective July 1. A news conference to formally announce the move is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Knott Arena.

“Today is a great day in the history of Mount St. Mary’s University,” school president Dr. Timothy Trainor said in a release. “In joining the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, the Mount gains the opportunity to compete with some of the finest Catholic colleges in the Northeast, elevating the university’s brand as well as the level of competition for our nearly 600 student-athletes and coaches. I expect basketball games on the Jim Phelan Court to draw even larger crowds and be louder than ever as we face off against excellent competition.”

Said MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor: “The MAAC membership has sought to maintain a brand that stresses excellence in academics and athletics and Mount St. Mary’s fully meets those criteria.”

Mount St. Mary’s, which sponsors 24 NCAA Division I athletic programs, will begin competing this fall in men’s and women’s soccer, cross country, golf, tennis, swimming and diving, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s water polo, track and field, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball and baseball.

Men’s water polo (Mid-Atlantic Water Polo) and women’s rugby (National Intercollegiate Rugby Association) will maintain their affiliations. The MAAC does not sponsor bowling and an announcement on a new conference move is forthcoming.

“We are honored to join this group of outstanding universities who all have strong traditions and proven commitment to academic excellence and student-athlete success,” athletic director Lynne Robinson said. “Joining the MAAC will no doubt energize the entire Mount community and enhance the experience of our student-athletes. We are eager to build upon our strong foundation of academic and athletic success, as we begin this new chapter for Mount Athletics.”

Mount St. Mary’s has been a member of the Northeast Conference for 33 years, and the school won 49 conference championships during that span. The Mountaineers men’s basketball team has made six NCAA Tournament appearances since 1995, the most in the Northeast Conference over that span. Overall, the athletic department has won a total of 15 conference championships and made eight NCAA Tournament appearances since 2016.

“As a proud member of the Northeast Conference for many years, we are grateful for the growth the NEC helped facilitate in our athletic programs.” president Trainor said. “We thank Commissioner Noreen Morris and the NEC board for their leadership.”

The MAAC currently consists of 11 members in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, including St. Peter’s, which recently went to the Elite Eight of the NCAA men’s basketball Tournament. However, Monmouth announced it is leaving the conference for the Colonial Athletic Association before the start of the 2022-23 season.