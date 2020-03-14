McDaniel men’s lacrosse tops St. Mary’s in final game of truncated season

If Saturday’s men’s lacrosse game between in-state rivals McDaniel College and St. Mary’s served as the final game of the spring, the Green Terror ended the shortened season in a positive fashion.
A seven-goal run during the fourth quarter lifted the Terror to an 18-12 victory Saturday at Kenneth R. Gill Stadium.
McDaniel improved to 3-3 behind six goals from Pat Fegan and 16 face-offs won by Jason Heeley (16-for-29), who also collected five ground balls. Bryce Brookhart added seven ground balls, two assists and a caused turnover, while Jakob Katzen made 10 saves in goal and added an assist.
Jude Brown led the Seahawks (5-3) with four goals and five assists. Erich Wuesthoff added four markers.
Fegan opened the scoring off a quick feed from Nick DeLoriers just 38 seconds into the game. Ben Claffee responded with a solo run with 13:43 showing before Heeley won the ensuing faceoff and went right to go to put McDaniel back in front seven seconds later. A pair of Jackson Reilly gave the hosts a 4-2 lead with 10:12 remaining before Wuesthoff and Jude Brown responded a minute apart to draw the game back even with 6:41 on the clock
Fegan sandwiched a pair of goals around one from Wuesthoff to make it a 6-5 game after the first quarter of play. Brown finished a pass from Jack Conway then hit Wuesthoff for a 7-6 edge with 8:34 to play in the second period. Fegan finished off a pass from Bryce Brookhart to tie the game with 7:23 on the clock before Reilly finished from Carson Marshall for his second man-up tally of the game and 8-7 edge just 26 ticks before halftime.
Frank Kratovil found DeLoriers just 2:58 into the third quarter before Jackson Kratovil connected with Dylan Vitale 1:48 later for a 10-7 lead. Brown hit Cameron Linger and Wuesthoff 2 minutes, 35 seconds apart to pull St. Mary’s back within one with 4:44 showing. Jakob Katzen, however, hit Sean Allen on a long clearing pass that the Seahawk goalie tried to pick off but instead left Allen with a wide open net for an 11-9 lead, starting the game-clinching 7-0 run.
Fegan scored from long range after Marshall forced St. Mary’s into a bad pass on a clear attempt just 18 seconds into the fourth quarter. Marshall then netted an unassisted tally 1:15 later. Micah Brooks finished from Reilly before returning the favor less than a minute later to push the lead to 15-9 with 9:48 to play. Marshall needed just 10 seconds to make it 16-9 before Frank Kratovil scored from a bad angle to cap the run with 8:39 showing.
Brown sandwiched a pair of goals around Marshall’s third of the day before Brown hit Jaylen DeCarlo for the final marker with 63 seconds remaining.
McDaniel out-shot St. Mary’s 38-30 in the contest.
Saturday’s game marked the final contest for McDaniel this spring — the Centennial Conference suspended all athletics effective March 16 until further notice amid concerns of the coronavirus.
McDaniel’s women’s lacrosse team had its game March 14 agaist Bridgewater canceled.
The Green Terror baseball team (8-4) played Marymount in a doubleheader March 14, and despite losing both games Iasiah Ishmail had three hits and Julian Jenkins belted his first career home run.