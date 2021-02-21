Huge second half propels Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball past Fairleigh Dickinson

Mount St. Mary’s faced a 10-point halftime deficit Sunday afternoon against Fairleigh Dickinson and was on the verge of suffering another road loss and a fourth consecutive defeat. The Mountaineers responded with a second half that just might have kept their season from spiraling out of control.
Mezzie Offurum and Damian Chong Qui finished with double-doubles and the Mount outscored the Knights 52-29 after halftime en route to a 74-61 victory in Hackensack, New Jersey. Offurum had a game-high 22 points and added 13 rebounds, while Chong Qui collected 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Mount St. Mary’s (9-10, 8-7 Northeast Conference) trailed 32-22 at the break before cruising past Fairleigh Dickinson (8-14, 7-9) to snap its losing skid. The Mount trailed 42-34 with 15 minutes remaining before embarking on a 19-4 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Josh Reaves (11 points).
Jahlil Jenkins had 13 points to lead FDU and Elyjah Williams netted 12. MSM won the rebound battle 40-31 and had 14 of its 16 points off turnovers in the second half compared to zero for the Knights.
Chong Qui and Deandre Thomas had four assists apiece for the Mountaineers, and Nana Opoku added 16 points in the victory. Mount St. Mary’s next travels to Saint Francis U on Feb. 25 for a 7 p.m. tip-off.