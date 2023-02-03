McDaniel wrestling’s Thomas Monn establishing himself as one of the country’s best during freshman season

The prestige was there from the start.

When freshman Thomas Monn stepped on McDaniel’s campus to begin his college career, he knew there would be high expectations based on his high school alma mater.

Advertisement

Monn graduated from North Hagerstown, a perennially strong program that produces high-quality collegiate wrestlers, including Penn State’s two-time national champion Aaron Brooks.

Wrestling and practicing amongst some of the best wrestlers in the state and country, Monn saw plenty of success. He’s carried that over to his freshman year with the Green Terror, posting a 25-0 record while being ranked No. 3 by the National Wrestling Coaches Association at 149 pounds.

Advertisement

McDaniel freshman Thomas Monn is 25-0, already with three tournament titles, and is ranked No. 3 by the National Wrestling Coaches Association at 149 pounds. (Ryan Murray / McDaniel Athletics)

“I’m not one who thinks about wins and losses or where I’m ranked,” Monn said. “When I’m on the mat, my mind is focused on doing what I can for the team, helping the team out and wrestling for the love of the sport.”

Wrestling is as much a team-oriented sport as it is an individual sport because while individual rankings help when NCAA Championships come along, earning a win in a dual can often set the standard for the rest of the match. That allows Monn to not worry about a number that’s attached to him or a target on his back, rather fending off the best shot that an opponent will throw his way.

He already faced the best of the best on the practice mat in high school, so he’s more than prepared the best in the country.

“I really learned a lot from guys like Aaron [Brooks] while training on the mat,” Monn said. “They taught me things I’ve integrated into my game and I’ve become a better wrestler because of being around them.”

“I’m not in it for trying to be No. 1. I just enjoy going out there and wrestling. It’s always been fun for me and I don’t have to think too much," said McDaniel undefeated freshman wrestler Thomas Monn. (Ryan Murray / McDaniel Athletics)

Monn won gold in his first collegiate tournament, the Messiah Invitational, and also picked up tournament titles at the Blue Jay Classic earlier this year and last weekend’s Ken Ober Memorial.

“Coming in, I knew he was going to be a good wrestler for us, but even I didn’t think he would burst onto the scene this quickly,” McDaniel coach Mason Gorestas said. “He already knows his moves, his style on the mat, so it makes it a lot easier on me when I don’t need to do much.”

Gorestas, currently in his fourth season at McDaniel, has dealt with wrestlers of varying competitive levels during his tenure. A successful wrestler himself at McDaniel, placing twice at Centennial Conference championships, he hasn’t needed to do much tweaking to Monn’s overall skill set.

Advertisement

It’s a testament to the work Monn put in ahead of time to allow such a smooth transition into college wrestling, but it all comes back to the love of the sport for him. Titles and achievements have become a side effect of how much he enjoys the feeling of stepping onto the mat.

“I’ve been wrestling all my life,” Monn said. “I’m not in it for trying to be No. 1. I just enjoy going out there and wrestling. It’s always been fun for me and I don’t have to think too much. Everything is just muscle memory.”

It’s been nearly seven years since the Green Terror had an All-American, the last being 133-pounder Ryan O’Boyle, a two-time All-American and three-time individual conference champion.

Monn has the potential to join that club if he keeps wrestling at the level he’s been at.

The best part? His college career is just beginning.