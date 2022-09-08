McDaniel women’s soccer is looking to build off last season’s Centennial Conference championship

Success is embedded in the DNA of McDaniel women’s soccer.

The Green Terror went 18-2-1 last season, winning the Centennial Conference Tournament for the first time. The program made its fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament but unfinished business is left after bowing out in the second round after a 2-0 defeat to Carnegie Mellon.

Last year’s success is now the standard for a McDaniel team coming entering the season as a Division III top-20 team projected to finish third in the Centennial.

“I’m really excited about this season,” coach Sandy Lagana Bly, last year’s Centennial Coach of the Year said. “The girls have worked really hard in the offseason and I think put us in a position where we can have some level of success … I feel like we’re going to be a team that’s really hard to beat.”

Five McDaniel players earned All-Centennial Conference honors last season, three of which return. The program has plenty of depth, but replacing two standout players, including conference Player of the Year Hannah Schepers is a tough task.

Coach Sandy Lagana Bly talks to the McDaniel women's soccer team. The Green Terror are coming off a Centennial Conference championship and is looking for a return trip this year to the Division III NCAA Tournament. (Ryan Murray/Ryan Murray / McDaniel College)

However, Bly and the coaching staff, knowing the talent that has come out of McDaniel in recent years, has been more than prepared.

“We don’t really look at it in terms of replacing her because you can’t look at it that way,” Bly said. “Essentially, we’ve talked to players in attacking positions and challenged each one. If they can score a few extra goals, then we’re going to be in a great situation.”

Goalkeeper Katherine Carstensen and defender Jules Dotterweich were first team All-Conference selections in 2021. Both stayed in the program for a fifth season and are expected to reprise their major roles, now with another year of experience and success under their belts.

Carstensen was arguably the best keeper in the Centennial last season, leading the conference in goals allowed (5), goals against average (0.26), save percentage (.912) and shutouts (12). She shattered McDaniel’s single-season shutout record.

McDaniel's Katherine Carstensen was an All-Centennial Conference goalie last season recording 12 shutouts. (Ryan Murray/Ryan Murray / McDaniel College)

“We’re proud of what we did last year, but we’re ready to start another season and get ready to do our thing,” Carstensen said.

Just in front of her on the pitch, Dotterweich anchored a Green Terror back line that allowed around 0.29 goals per game in 2021. McDaniel pitched 16 shutouts on the season, absolutely stifling opponents.

This year’s already been tested early and are going to continue to be tested during McDaniel’s nonconference schedule. 0-1-1 through two games, including a scoreless draw against the reigning national champions, Christopher Newport.

Early tests like these are massive for programs looking to build and take that next step forward, like McDaniel hopes to do this season.

“It’s a privilege to play any team.” Dotterweich said. “We’re excited to compete against some of the best teams in the country because it prepares us that much more so when we get to conference play, we’ve seen this level of play before and we know how to handle it.”

The Centennial presents its own set of challenges, with two teams, including McDaniel, ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 — Johns Hopkins is ranked ninth — and one additional program receiving votes — Franklin & Marshall.

“It’s a lot easier to know what you have because you want to lean on that experience and the players who have been in those positions before,” assistant coach Michael Scott said. “We know what to expect and they know what we’re looking for out of each other.”