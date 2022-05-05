Kealey Allison relishes the opportunity to play a full season again for McDaniel women’s lacrosse

Experience and repetition are necessary for anyone to succeed in their field of work. For McDaniel women’s lacrosse senior Kealey Allison, that means ample practice and playing time on the lacrosse field.

Allison got just that as a freshman in 2019, playing in all 16 games for the Green Terror, scoring 44 goals and recording 47 total points.

However, looking to improve her game in the following years, her time on the field was limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. Over the next two seasons, Allison played in just 11 games, scoring 36 goals in the process.

But Allison made the most of her time off the field.

“I took full advantage of talking with Coach [Kristin] Ramey after every game to reflect on my play,” Allison said. “With the limited playing time I had those years, I think I focused on those mistakes in my previous games more and learned from them.”

A return to normalcy came this season with a full 16-game slate. Kealey wasted no time taking full advantage of her senior season with the Green Terror, leading McDaniel with 54 goals and 65 points.

McDaniel women's lacrosse player Kealey Allison spent the extra time off the field during the pandemic working on her game, preparing for a return to normalcy during her senior year. (David Sinclair /David Sinclair / Courtesy of McDaniel College)

It was a return to form and then some for Allison, and the program as a whole fed off her success, finishing with a winning record for the first time since 2015.

“In this game, you can’t develop and produce without leadership and communication,” Green Terror head coach Kristin Ramey said. “She listens. She steps up when she needs to. She helps teammates when they need it. She’s willing to listen to critical feedback and then get out there. Those two areas have been quality and have continued to progress for her.”

Allison and this Green Terror team gained a great deal of confidence this season on a spring break trip to Colorado Springs, Colorado. There, they battled then-No. 21 ranked Amherst to overtime. It was big for a player like Allison, who scored two goals in the 11-10 OT loss, one of 13 multi-goal games for her on the season.

She took that success into Centennial Conference play, where she scored 33 goals in nine games and finished second in the conference in goals and fifth in points. That included a program record-tying nine goals in a 19-11 win over Washington on April 6.

“We always say anything can happen on any day,” Allison said. “We try to never have doubt in our teammates or ourselves. Individually, I try to go into every game with a positive attitude and not try to overthink things.”

Allison said this McDaniel team is one of the most close-knit teams she’s been part of and that team chemistry only grew as the season waned on.

The bonds grew closer and confidence reached a high during that Spring Break trip to Colorado. It was perfect timing as the conference schedule was just a week or so away from starting. She explained that on this team, motivation is key.

“When I do something, I tell my teammates, ‘You can do that too,’” Allison said. “I make sure to tell them to be confident and challenge themselves during practice because practice translates over into games.”

That natural leader mentality that Coach Ramey enjoyed is on full display during practice and during games. Allison is a versatile player, able to play both as a midfielder and attacker.

“She’s a leader by example, by action,” Ramey said. “Our middies, especially, or someone, if they’re like ‘OK I wanna work on something. I’m going to go next to Kealey.’ She’s earned that. She’s worked hard for it, put in the extra time for it.”

This year, especially, it paid off with the long-awaited success on the field for McDaniel and individual success for her.

When talking with Allison, you could sense the competitive drive in her, especially when talking about this season specifically. It was a several-horse race in the Centennial to grab the final few spots for the conference tournament.

Despite McDaniel coming up just short in the end due to a tie-breaker, the heat of the playoff race brought out the most in her.

“It was in the back of all of our minds going down the stretch,” Allison said. “It really added drive in us and we were ready, every game this season to show the conference how good we were.”