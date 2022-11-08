McDaniel women’s basketball pairs experienced returners with talented incoming recruiting class

McDaniel women’s basketball went 6-19 during the 2021-22 season, but a record only tells so much of the story.

A deeper look could appear as if the Green Terror are inching ever closer to becoming a contender, but still needs to take a step up. Of McDaniel’s 19 losses, nine were by 10 points or less, including seven in conference play.

McDaniel returns its top scorer from last season, 5-foot-11 forward Mallory Conroy, and brings in a solid recruiting class including 6-foot freshman Elaina Beckett, another projected impact player for the front court.

McDaniel coach Christin Gowan, shown in this file photo, is in her third season leading the Green Terror, taking over for the 2019-20 campaign. (Doug Kapustin For Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

“We competed really hard last year and even though we didn’t come out on top, we had so many games that were single-digit losses,” coach Christin Gowan said. “We feel like we were right there on the teetering point, and then we brought in a really good freshman class.

“They’ve been progressing and picking up things really quickly, just a really high IQ class.”

A blend of experience and new energy is exactly what McDaniel has been looking for, but on the experience point, the Green Terror have plenty of it.

Katie Klein returns for her second year at McDaniel after averaging 9.7 points a game last season. (Courtesy of McDaniel Athletics)

Conroy is the main piece of this team heading into the 2022-23 season, averaging 10.4 points and 5.7 rebounds a game last season. Conroy struggled with her shooting at times, hitting just 40.4% from the field and right around 65% from the foul line, but the offseason has allowed for her to get some much-needed work in.

“For me, I go into games knowing that what I do on the floor is important, but scoring isn’t necessarily the main factor,” Conroy said. “I’ve had games where I don’t score as much, but I know that my teammates can pick me up. It’s not ultimately me being the leading scorer; it’s more of, I’m going to do what I need to do for us to win.”

Conroy is going to have help in the scoring department this season as McDaniel returns five of its top seven scorers from last season, two of them coming back as grad students in Meggie Burgess and Julia Ryan.

There are some welcomed returns to the lineup as well, most notably in junior Ellie Glass, who has dealt with injuries last season, when she played in just nine games. However, Glass was incredibly productive when on the court, averaging 8.6 points a game.

The Green Terror also return Centennial Conference Defensive Player of the Year Josey Klingenberg, who averaged over three steals a game as a junior.

Josey Klingenberg, a Manchester Valley graduate, was named Centennial Conference Defensive Player of the Year last season as a junior at McDaniel. She returns as a senior this year. (Courtesy of McDaniel Athletics)

“Last year, we didn’t find our groove until the middle of the season,” Gowan said. “This year, I’m hesitant to say that we’re back to normal, but it feels normal … I think we’re making great strides. They’re going to be ready to compete no matter what.”

Then there’s the incoming freshman class. It’s been a good transition into the year for this group, having a normal offseason to prepare after what was essentially two freshmen classes playing last season. The Centennial canceled all athletic competition for the 2020-21 academic year.

This incoming class benefits from that and should fit in well, especially Beckett, who already has the potential with Conroy to form one of the best frontcourt tandems in the conference.

“Watching [Conroy] play, I can see what I want to do in my career in what she’s done,” Beckett said. “The chemistry we have is already so good, so I can’t wait to see how that translates against other teams.”

The Green Terror have just five nonconference games on the docket and a daunting Centennial Conference schedule ahead, playing two teams in Johns Hopkins and Gettysburg who have both received votes in D3hoops.com’s preseason Top 25 poll.

SEASON OPENER

Elizabethtown at McDaniel

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Stream: Centennialconference.tv