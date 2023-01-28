Elaina Beckett in midst of tremendous freshman season for McDaniel women’s basketball

McDaniel women’s basketball has been in need of a difference-maker. A catalyst to change the tides of a program that hasn’t been to the Centennial Conference Tournament since 2016.

A program that won four conference championships from 2002-10 and went to six NCAA Tournaments from 2002-15 has struggled mightily in recent seasons. But brighter days could lie ahead with Elaina Beckett in the program.

McDaniel freshman Elaina Beckett is having a phenomenal first season for the Green Terror, leading the team in scoring and rebounding. (David Sinclair/Photo by David Sinclair)

Beckett, a standout at Trinity High School in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, and the big get of this year’s recruiting class, has stepped up and breathed new life into McDaniel.

“Every time I go on the court, I’m having a great time with my team,” Beckett said. “Basketball is fun and this team is fun to play with.”

The 6-foot forward currently leads McDaniel in scoring and rebounding this season, averaging 15.3 points a game and 7.9 rebounds a game.

Beckett arrived at McDaniel battle-tested, thanks to the level of play she experienced in high school.

“She’s really settled in well and I think that comes from playing at such a competitive high school against college-ready players,” McDaniel coach Christin Gowan said. “We knew that physically, she could handle the aggressiveness of the game right off the bat.”

During her final two years at Trinity, she was surrounded by several other future college players, including Division I recruits Ava Stevenson and Lauren Trumpy who are playing at William & Mary and Northwestern, respectively.

“I’m feeling very comfortable,” Beckett said. “The transition from high school to college was easier than I had expected. Going right into games and having good team chemistry, that really fuels your ability to play. That has stayed consistent throughout this whole season.”

Beckett’s start with McDaniel was consistent, stringing together a few double-digit scoring performances before her two best offensive games of the season, coming within 10 days of each other.

On Nov. 19 against Bryn Mawr, she shot 10-of-18 on her way to a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. She also added three assists and two steals to the mix. Ten days later, she had her best collegiate performance to date, a 31-point game against Gettysburg.

“Coming in, I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Beckett said. “I didn’t expect to start. I knew whenever I went in, I had to make my minutes worth it and just put in everything I could for however long I played. I’m glad that translated well.”

The success has continued from there as Beckett has posted five 20-point games for McDaniel this season, recorded eight double-doubles and scored 10 or more points in 15 of 18 games played.

Success doesn’t come easy at the college level, but Beckett instantly had an impact and is producing at a rate rivaling the best in the Centennial. Currently, she ranks in the top five in scoring (3rd), rebounding (4th) and field goal percentage (2nd), and is in the top 10 in free-throw percentage (8th) and blocks (6th).

“Her aggression and versatility on offense is the same as her defense,” Gowan said. “She can come up and play as a guard when we need her to, but she can slide down and play down on the block just as much. She’s really done everything for us.

“Everyone around the program right now is saying, ‘Oh my god, we’re starting to build something special.’”