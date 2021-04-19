McDaniel College spring sports teams competing in Centennial Conference’s modified season

McDaniel College’s softball team is enjoying some success one month into the Green Terror’s spring sports season.
The Centennial in early March announced its return-to-play plan and McDaniel announced it was moving forward with its 10 spring athletics programs ― baseball, softball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, and men’s and women’s tennis.
The Terror are 6-4, and 4-4 in official Centennial Conference games. There won’t be a postseason tournament this spring, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but instead a champion will be crowned based on regular-season winning percentage.
Same goes for baseball, lacrosse, and tennis.
McDaniel softball split a doubleheader April 17 at Muhlenberg after sweeping the Mules in its season opener March 20, but that series didn’t count toward the standings. The Green Terror are tied for third in the Centennial, with a home doubleheader set for April 24 against first-place Gettysburg (4-2).
Junior catch Megan Horsey leads the team with a .526 batting average (fourth in the Centennial) and six doubles, and she has six RBIs as well. Senior outfielder Michaela Persinger earned conference player of the week honors March 23. Persinger had four hits (three doubles) in five at-bats in that opening doubleheader, and added two runs, two RBIs, and a stolen base.
McDaniel’s roster includes junior pitcher Meg Cappadora (Manchester Valley) and sophomore outfielder Emily Kain (Century). Cappadora, who came to the Hill as a transfer from Holy Family University, is 1-0 with a 4.20 ERA. She has two appearances and earned her win April 7 against Dickinson.
Kain, a two-time Times first-team all-county pick, has a home run ― her first collegiate dinger ― and an RBI in seven games this season.
McDaniel baseball opened its season with six consecutive losses, but the Terror (2-8, 2-8) have won two of four heading into their doubleheader April 24 at home against Gettysburg.
Sophomore Jack Vener earned Centennial pitcher of the week honors April 13. Vener struck out 11 batters in eight innings in a 9-2 win April 10 against Franklin & Marshall. He scattered six hits, walked one, and surrendered one earned run.
Sophomore Joey Hubinger leads McDaniel with a .400 average (fourth in the Centennial) and junior Connor Uhrig has a team-best two homers and eight RBIs. Vener’s 34 strikeouts are second most in the conference.
The Terror women’s lacrosse team (2-3, 2-2) has won two of its last three heading into an April 24 clash with unbeaten Gettysburg (4-0), which is ranked third in the Mid-Atlantic region by ncaa.com. McDaniel defeated Muhlenberg 16-6 on April 17, led by four goals from senior attacker Abby Blankenship.
Junior midfielder Kealey Allison leads McDaniel with 13 goals, tied for third most in the conference. Allison had three goals and three assists against the Mules.
In men’s lacrosse, McDaniel is still seeking its first win. The Green Terror are 0-4 with two games remaining, April 24 at Gettysburg and May 1 at home against Ursinus.
Senior attackman Micah Brooks had four goals and one assist to lead McDaniel’s offense, while freshman Nick Wingo (Westminster) had made two starts and appeared in three games.
McDaniel’s women’s golf team had three players competing in the Centennial Conference tournament April 17-18 at Conestoga Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Zoey Nichols placed 22nd, while Kathleen Pensabene came in 28th and Daniela Babich was 29th.
The men’s golf conference championship is April 24-25 at Hershey Country Club in Hershey, Pa. The Terror came in fourth out of five teams at the McDaniel Shootout on Monday at Piney Branch in Hampstead.
Ryan McGarry tied for fourth with a 4-over par 75, and Ryan Bloomer (76) was seventh.
McDaniel men’s tennis (0-3) and women’s tennis (0-4) teams are each searching for their first victory.
Meanwhile, Josh Sproul was named Centennial Conference Field Athlete of the Week on April 13 for men’s track. Sproul won a pair of events April 10 at the Dickinson Quad Invitational on Saturday, clearing 1.92 meters to win the high jump and 6.49 meters to take the long jump title. His mark in the high jump ranks fourth in program history.
The Centennial championship meet is May 1 at Muhlenberg.
On the women’s side, McDaniel won five events at the Franklin & Marshal Invite on April 17. Sarah Case won the discus and shot put, while Katie Morgan took first in the 200- and 400-meter dashes.