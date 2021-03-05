McDaniel College preparing for return of spring athletics

In alignment with the statement released March 5 by the Centennial Conference Presidents Council, chaired by McDaniel College President Roger Casey, McDaniel is joining eight Centennial members in moving forward with scheduling intercollegiate competition for its 10 spring sports ― baseball, softball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, and men’s and women’s tennis.
The extensive planning and protocols established by McDaniel’s Return to the Hill Committee and athletics department are designed for a return to intercollegiate competition for spring sport athletes, whose 2020 seasons were cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
McDaniel follows the guidance of the CDC, State of Maryland and Carroll County Departments of Health, NCAA, the Centennial Conference, and the National Athletic Trainers’ Association. Working closely with its sports medicine partners and based on guidance from the NCAA’s Resocialization of Sport Plan, the athletics department administration and the college’s RTTH committee have developed a framework that allows Green Terror athletes to safely practice and compete.
“I am proud of all of our student-athletes and the perseverance that they have shown throughout this pandemic,” Casey said in a news release. “I am especially grateful that we might move forward with the return of athletics for our students whose season was cut short last spring.”
Centennial Conference members will play an abbreviated regular-season schedule, which would crown conference champions in each sport and allow for an automatic-qualifying bid to the NCAA tournament.
Initial schedules and additional protocols are in the final stages of approval by the conference office.
At this time, no spectators will be permitted at any competition or practice. Live video streams will still be available as part of the Centennial Conference Digital Network.