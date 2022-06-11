McDaniel College offering several summer sports camps for youth athletes

Young area athletes have the opportunity to take advantage of several summer camps being offered by McDaniel College in the upcoming weeks.

The Green Terror Boys Basketball Day Camp will have two sessions, the first starting Monday and running through Friday. The second session runs Aug. 1-5. The camp is for boys ages 7-17 and is directed by McDaniel men’s basketball coach Kevin Curley with McDaniel players serving as coaches and counselors. The camp teaches basic basketball fundamentals. More information can be found at mcdanielathletics.com/information/camps-clinics/index.

Advertisement

Green Terror Women’s Soccer ID camps will be June 19 and July 24 for players ages 14-19. The camp is designed for players to improve their skills and get ready to play at a college level. McDaniel women’s soccer coach Sandy Lagana Bly serves as camp director and is assisted by current McDaniel staff and players. More information is available at www.greenterrorsoccercamps.com.

A Nike Field Hockey Camp will be held at McDaniel June 24-26 for players ages 11-18. The camp is designed to prepare players of any skill level to master fundamentals and develop proper mechanics through drills, games and competitions. The camp is directed by McDaniel field hockey coach Caitlin Ashley and more information can be found at www.ussportscamps.com.

Advertisement

McDaniel will host a Nike Boys Lacrosse Camp June 27-30. It is a high school and youth skill camp for boys ages 9-18 and puts an emphasis on fundamentals, position training, drills and scrimmages. It is run by longtime Nike camp director Rich Levi. More information can be found at www.ussportscamps.com.

A Green Terror Softball camp is July 11-13 for players ages 7-18, directed by McDaniel softball coach Phil Smith. The camp will help players develop fundamentals in increase skills in throwing, fielding, hitting, base running and bunting among other areas. More information is available at www.greenterrorsoftballcamps.com.

High school basketball players entering grades 9-12 can attend a point guard camp during one of four sessions: June 27-July 1, July 5-9, July 19-23 and July 25-29. The camp helps players develop skills and positive habits. Sessions are limited to 80-120 players with a 12-to-1 player-to-coach ratio. More information is available at www.pgcbasketball.com.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

A national kicking camp is held July 8-10 and is open to all levels of kickers, punters and long snappers. Players will be grouped by skill and experience level. More information is available at https://kickpunt.com/summer-camp/.

An overnight Nike Volleyball Camp will be held at McDaniel July 11-13 and July 14-15. The camp offers skills and position specialty programs, helping players improve their skills through drills and competitions. It is directed by McDaniel coach Jennifer Feldmann and assisted by current McDaniel coaches and players. More information is available at www.ussportscamps.com.

A Nike Girls Lacrosse Camp will be held July 18-20 for players ages 9-18. The camp will immerse players in lacrosse, teaching fundamentals and new techniques. It is directed by McDaniel coach Kristin Ramey. More information is available at www.ussportscamps.com.

The Green Terror Baseball Camp is July 18-22, a day camp for players in second through eighth grade. Campers will be instructed on their swing, throwing mechanics, base running, sliding, bunting, fielding and hitting. More information is available at www.mcdanielbaseballcamps.com.

McDaniel men’s soccer coach Steve Corrieri runs the Green Terror Men’s Soccer Camp on July 23. Players ages 11-19 will participate in training sessions designed to develop their skills. More information is available at https://mcdanielathletics.com/information/camps-clinics/index.

Advertisement

A Nike Girls Soccer Camp will be held at McDaniel July 25-28. It is a day camp for players ages 8-16 designed to improve players’ skill levels with small group training and full-field matches. Sandy Lagana Bly, McDaniel women’s soccer coach serves as camp director and is assisted by current McDaniel staff and players. More information is available at www.ussportscamps.com.

Camps are open to the public and advance registration is required.