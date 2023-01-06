McDaniel men’s basketball splits two games, women edge out Swarthmore | McDaniel College sports roundup

With winter break coming to a close, McDaniel looks to start off the new semester with some new competition. Here are results from some of the programs over the break:

Men’s basketball

The Green Terror split its last two games. They scored a 72-70 overtime win against St. Vincent, but fell to No. 17 Swarthmore, 84-58, leaving them 2-2 in the Centennial Conference and 5-4 overall.

Against St. Vincent, McDaniel overcame a five-point halftime deficit to force overtime. Sujeta hit two free throws with 18 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. A layup by Kevin Connelly with 2:36 left in overtime gave the Green Terror the lead for good.

Sujeta was the top scorer against Saint Vincent with 16 points. He was closely followed by Charles Contee with 12. Contee also led the team in assists (8) and rebounds (12). Against Swarthmore, Jeong Hwang had a career-high of 11 points, ranking him the second leading scorer to Sujetas with 13. While Sujetas and Contee each grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Contee again earned the most assists for the Green Terror.

Women’s basketball

The women’s team squeezed by Swarthmore on Wednesday with a 46-44 victory, bumping them up to 3-2 in conference and 5-5 overall. It was the team’s third straight win. Down by three in the final minute, Josey Klingenberg tied the game with a 3-pointer. and Eliana Beckett put back an offensive rebound for the winning basket in the final seconds. Beckett led the team with 17 points with 11 rebounds, as well as two blocks. Klingenberg led the team with five assists for the night, and 10 total rebounds helped keep the team on track.

Wrestling

Despite valiant effort, McDaniel suffered three losses at the Chocolate Duals event on Dec. 17 as well as one in a home meet against Elizabethtown on Wednesday. However, Tomas Monn continued his undefeated streak with four new wins at both events, raising his record to 15-0. Additionally, Michael Bromley was also undefeated at both events, giving him a record of 13-4. Bromely also earned his first win at 184 pounds during the Elizabethtown match. Jaedyn Harris was 2-1 at the duals and won a match against Elizabethtown as well, pushing his season record to 12-3.

Upcoming

The next event for men’s and women’s swimming will take place on Jan. 14 against Salisbury at home. The indoor track and field teams will compete next at the Kaye & JJ Smith Invitational at Shenandoah University on Jan. 15.