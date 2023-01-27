Thomas Monn moves to 19-0 for Green Terror wrestling | McDaniel College sports roundup

The spring semester has begun and amidst the start of classes and a new academic era, the Green Terror sports teams are still putting in the work. Here’s a look at their first week back in the thick of the student-athlete life.

Wrestling

The Green Terror celebrated the work of their three seniors during their match against Ursinus on Saturday, but fell short against the Bears, 26-16. The deciding factor was Michael Bromley facing off with another regionally ranked opponent in Gary Nagle, whose fourth escape point brought the Bears to victory. But the match was not all defeats— Thomas Monn continued his winning streak, now 19-0, after beating Dante Monaco of Ursinus. Additionally, Jaedyn Harris bumped up his seven-match win streak, leading him to a 17-3 record overall. Xavier Howard also scored a pin at 157.

Advertisement

Men’s basketball

With three rigorous games this week, the Green Terror fell short to Ursinus College (81-62), claimed a statement victory against Christendom (72-42) and suffered an overtime loss against Dickinson (71-68). Against the Bears, the usual quartet of players came out ahead: Jonas Sujeta led with 16 points, followed by Jeong Hwang with 11, then Charles Contee with six points and three assists, and Cater Truby with five rebounds.

At Christendom, Contee led with 12 points and five assists, while Sujeta and David Smoot tied for most rebounds with 10. McDaniel battled Dickinson until overtime, where the Red Devils just barely squeezed by. Truby led McDaniel with 15 points, while Sujeta and Jahdel Darego managed eight rebounds. The results of this week put McDaniel at 8-9 overall and 4-7 in the Centennial Conference.

Advertisement

Women’s basketball

McDaniel suffered three unfortunate losses to Ursinus (54-52), Muhlenberg (54-46) and Dickinson (61-47) this week, putting them at 6-12 overall and 4-9 in the Centennial Conference. Against Ursinus, Elaina Beckett led the way with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. She was followed by Mallory Conroy with eight points and Jordan Maclean with six rebounds.

At Muhlenberg on Tuesday, Conroy led the team with seven total points and tied Beckett for seven rebounds, and Klingenberg again tied for most assists (3) with Julia Ryan. Dickinson caught an early lead against the Green Terror which led them to victory, but Beckett still squeezed in 14 points.

Men’s swimming

Saturday, McDaniel raced Elizabethtown and scored several runner-up and third-place finishes against the Blue Jays. Among the team, Christian Walker gained a season-best second-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly in 56.03 seconds, and a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke with a season-best time of 1:10.25. Walker also finished third place in the 200 freestyle at 1:57.54. Additionally, Jack Alperstein finished second place in the 50 freestyle at 24.13 seconds and third in the 100-yard freestyle at 54.14 seconds. He was also a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay team, who scored third place with their second-fastest time this season (1:39.50).

Women’s swimming

At last Saturday’s Elizabethtown meet, Amanda Thompson led the team with victories in the 500 and 1,000-yard freestyle races, finishing three and nine seconds ahead of the competition, respectively. She finished with a 500 time of 5:36.68 and 11.31.20 in the 1,000. Ella Tomkins scored a second place season best in the 50 butterfly with a time of 26.80 seconds, as well as second in the 100 butterfly. In the 100 freestyle, Abby Cook placed second with a 1:00.23 time, as well as third place in the 200 IM. The women’s relay teams also placed second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 200 medley.

Men’s indoor track and field

The Green Terror made several statements at the Franklin & Marshall meet last Saturday. Oral-Anthony Coleman scored two first-place finishes in the 60-meter dash (7.19 seconds) and the 200 (23.23). Chett Brunner, who is the reigning Centennial Conference Athlete of the Week for indoor field, gained first place in shot put for the second week in a row with a distance of 14.3 meters. Christian Homer earned first in the triple jump with a 12.16-meter leap, as well as marking 10th in program history with a second-place jump of 6.20 meters. Additionally, Tyren Proctor and John Geniti won the 60 hurdles (8.61 seconds) and pole vault (3.95 meters), respectively.

Women’s indoor track and field

At Franklin & Marshall on Saturday, Bailey Mullen helped lead the Green Terror with two second-place finishes in the mile and 3,000-meter races. With times of 5:34.27 and 11:05.79, Mullen not only gained two new personal bests but helped solidify her in the 10th spot in McDaniel’s all-time mile list and eighth best 3K time in program history. The 200 was also swarmed by the Green Terror, with Anna Rando placing second and the rest of the top seven finishes being claimed by the likes of Angel Bigdell (third) and Yeseniah Ortiz (fourth). Rando additionally placed third in the 60 hurdles at 10.93 seconds, earning eighth best on the program’s all-time list as well.