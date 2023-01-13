Beckett leads women’s basketball in win over Muhlenberg | McDaniel College sports roundup

With winter break coming to a close, McDaniel Athletics looks to start off the new semester with some new competition. Below are the results of the active teams’ first few weeks back.

Women’s basketball

McDaniel went 1-2 over the past week, beating Muhlenberg, 69-48, on Saturday, but dropping its next two games to Haverford (49-40) and Johns Hopkins (55-48).

Advertisement

Hosting Muhlenberg, the Green Terror held a slim one-point lead at halftime before surging in the second half. They outscored Muhlenberg 16-11 in the third quarter and 22-7 in the fourth. McDaniel shot 43% (7-of-16) from behind the 3-point line and 90.9% (10-of-11) at the foul line.

Eliana Beckett helped push the Green Terror forward, leading in points against both Muhlenberg and Haverford with 22 and 13 respectively, as well as garnering the most rebounds against Haverford with seven total. Lilianna Overcash added 12 points in the win over Muhlenberg.

Advertisement

Mallory Conroy and Josey Klingenberg also stood out during the week; Conroy led with 10 points versus Hopkins and had three assists against Haverford, while Klingenberg showed off her skills by leading in rebounds against Mulhenberg (7) and Hopkins (5).

Their performance this week pushes them to 6-7 overall and 4-4 in conference.

Men’s basketball

The Green suffered losses in all three games this week against Mulhenberg (80-55), Haverford (76-48) and Johns Hopkins (64-45), leaving them at 5-7 overall and 2-5 in Centennial Conference play. At Muhlenberg, Christian Taylor led with 11 points, while Charles Contee continued to boost the team with five rebounds and two assists, tying for team-high in the latter with Kevin Connelly. At Haverford, Contee again surged forward as a team leader with 14 points and five rebounds, while leading assists were tied between David Smoot, Russell Dandridge and Jahdel Darego at two.

Thursday’s game against Hopkins was far closer than the initial two this week, with McDaniel ahead, 26-20, at the half, but the Blue Jays gained major momentum with a huge second-half run that led to victory. Jonas Sujeta led with points, while Contee again had the most rebounds and assists (five each) for the Green Terror.

Wrestling

The Green Terror wrestling suffered several tight losses at the Manganaro Duals on Jan. 7, falling short against Southern Maine (26-22), Trinity (23-21) and Alvernia (31-13). However, they responded with two wins on Friday beating New Jersey City (38-11) and Waynesburg (42-12).

Upcoming

The next event for men’s and women’s swimming will take place on Saturday against Salisbury at home. Men’s and women’s indoor track and field will compete this weekend at the Kaye and JJ Smith Invitational at Shenandoah University.