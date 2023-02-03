Senior swimmers thrive in final meets in home pool | McDaniel College sports roundup

Here’s a look at what happened in McDaniel athletics this week.

Men’s swimming

The Green Terror wrapped up its home schedule with senior day last Saturday against Hood and Stevenson, and won five events on the day, two of which came from seniors. Jack Alperstein had a season-best time of 23.72 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, while Zack Askounes managed 1:01.99 in the 100-yard backstroke. Additionally, both teamed with Matthew Lessler and Christian Walker to win the 200 freestyle relay. Walker would go on to touch the wall first in the 100 freestyle at 51.97 seconds, while Aleksei Dudley nabbed the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:18.96.

Women’s swimming

As women’s swimming also celebrated Senior Day in a meet against Bryn Mawr, it was only poetic that three of the four first-place finishes were scored by seniors. Ella Tomkins scored a season-best time in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:00.09, six seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Early graduate Abby Cook also landed two season-best times in the 50 freestyle (25.97) and 100 backstroke (1:03.96). The fourth first-place finish went to Amanda Thompson in the 100 freestyle, touching the wall at 57.13 seconds. Ashley Farrington, another senior, also gained a season-best time in the 100 free at 59.87 seconds. Additionally, Cook, Thompson, Tomkins and Jane Walkinshaw set a team-best in the 200-yard medley relay, with a second-place time of 1:57.23, more than 17 seconds faster than the previous best.

Men’s basketball

McDaniel lost both games this week against Haverford, 76-48, and Johns Hopkins, 64-45. Jonas Sujeta led the Green Terror in points and rebounds for both games, with 12 points and 13 rebounds against Haverford (as well as two major blocks) and 14 points and eight rebounds against Hopkins. The losses this week place the Green Terror at 8-11 overall and 4-9 in the Centennial Conference.

Women’s basketball

The Green Terror women’s team suffered two losses this week against Haverford, 56-46, and at Johns Hopkins, 55-46, putting them at 6-14 overall and 4-11 in the conference. Mallory Conroy led with seven rebounds and 14 points against Haverford, with Josey Klingenberg delivering three assists. Julia Ryan and Eliana Beckett also got on the board each taking a block for the Green Terror. Against Hopkins, Conroy continued her scoring, leading with 16 points, along with Klingenberg tying with Liliana Overcash at three assists for the night. Beckett continued her solid freshman year with eight rebounds and three blocks.

Men’s indoor track and field

Ranked fourth overall in the Mid-Atlantic Region, McDaniel claimed a Centennial Conference record, three program records and four winning events and the Mini Dip Invitational last Friday. Tyren Proctor set the all-time Centennial Conference record (and program record) for 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.32 seconds, with a first-place rank at the meet as the cherry on top. The other two program records were for the 60-meter dash, in which Oral-Anthony Coleman finished in third with a time of 7.04, and the 600 with a fourth-place finish by Nick Razze at 1:25.66. Coleman won the long jump with a distance of 6.32 meters and the 200 in 23 seconds. Anders Madsen won the mile with a time of 4:25.92.

Women’s indoor track and field

McDaniel attained seven personal records at the Mini Dip Invitational on Jan. 27. Mile times were strong, with Piper Nagaraj (8th at 5:52.52), Ashley Siebenhaar (9th at 5:52.60), Anna Kale (31st at 6:35.36) and Arianna Lowengrub (33rd at 6:47.69) all reaching new heights. On the field, Sofia DelRosso-Freeman scored a PR of 2.13 meters in the pole vault, the ninth rank in program history. In the shot put, Renee Dupre gained a personal record of 7.84 meters and Mikayla Smith threw 8.42 meters in the weight throw. Additionally, the women also scored eleven conference qualifying performances.

Wrestling

Wrestling had a very successful week, winning the inaugural Crab Cup that took place at Johns Hopkins, the Ken Ober Memorial at Elizabethtown and its final home match against Gettysburg. Standouts from the week include the still-undefeated Thomas Monn, who gained four new wins at the Ken Ober Invitational and is now 25-0 overall, Alex LaVeck who gained four wins combined over the days and Michael Bromley, who led the Green Terror to victory at the Crab Cup with Jaedyn Harris. Harris and Xavier Howard also finished second at the Memorial. Bromley would also go on to win first place in 184 at the Memorial, along with Monn at 149 and LaVeck at 165. Howard would put McDaniel in the lead in the Gettysburg match later in the week, and Harris would climb to 15-1 in duals.