McDaniel baseball splits doubleheader, adds win over Johns Hopkins | McDaniel College roundup

Here is a roundup of McDaniel Green Terror sports for the week.

Baseball (18-15, 3-8 Centennial)

Ursinus 4, McDaniel 2: In Game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Ryan Kelly was tagged for four runs, three earned, in 4⅓ innings of work, but finished with seven strikeouts. Conor Henderson came in relief, throwing 3⅔ scoreless innings, striking out four. Shane Daly and Connor Uhrig each hit home runs in the loss.

McDaniel 13, Ursinus 3: McDaniel jumped out to an 8-1 lead on its way to a 10-run victory in Game 2, recording 20 hits. Daly finished with four hits and five other players recorded three-hit games. Jake Smith went 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. Tyler Perry and Jack Bayne each drove in two for McDaniel. Brody Cullison got the win on the mound, giving up two runs in four innings of work.

McDaniel 7, Johns Hopkins 6: Ryan Gibbons threw three key innings of relief, giving up just one run for McDaniel as the Green Terror beat the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Smith went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Six different Green Terror players drove in runs.

Men’s lacrosse (4-11, 0-6 Centennial)

Swarthmore 18, McDaniel 8: McDaniel had three players with multi-goal games in a loss Saturday. Nick DeLoriers led the Green Terror with four points (2 G, 2 A).

Washington (Md.) 14, McDaniel 9: McDaniel’s losing streak was extended to seven games after a five-goal loss on Wednesday. Dom Calderoni scored a career-high five goals for the Green Terror.

Women’s lacrosse (8-5, 3-3 Centennial)

Swarthmore 11, McDaniel 10: Swarthmore led 9-5 going into the fourth quarter, but a late McDaniel comeback nearly stole the game Saturday. The Green Terror got four goals from Emma Miller and three from Natalie Hoff. Hannah Miller made 11 saves in goal.

McDaniel 18, Dickinson 16: Down a goal in the fourth quarter, McDaniel scored three goals in the last six minutes to win Wednesday. Emma Miller scored three of her five goals in the fourth, including two of the game’s final three. Kealey Allison scored four goals and Hoff recorded three goals and three assists.

Softball (14-17, 7-3 Centennial)

Haverford 5, McDaniel 2: McDaniel was swept in a doubleheader Saturday. In Game 1, McDaniel quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first thanks to an Evie Craig RBI groundout and a wild pitch. However, costly errors and a great offensive day from Haverford’s Abby Marquis secured the game late.

Haverford 4, McDaniel 2: In Game 2, a throwing error in the sixth inning allowed two runners to score, breaking a tie as Haverford scored three in the inning. Hannah Costa had a great pitching performance in the loss for the Green Terror, giving up one earned run and six hits in six innings of work.

Men’s outdoor track and field

Goucher Blue & Gold Classic: Chett Bruner won the shot put recording a season-best throw of 14.38 meters. He also finished second in discus with another season-best throw of 40.93 meters. Wyatt Farace won the 5,000 meters with a time of 16 minutes, 1.55 seconds, the ninth-best time in program history. Tyren Proctor won the 110 hurdles (15.56). Oral-Anthony Coleman won the 200 (22.8). Jake Conklin won the javelin (37.23 meters).

Women’s outdoor track and field

Goucher Blue & Gold Classic: Bailey Mullen led McDaniel with a pair of third-place finishes in the 800 and 1,500 meter races. She recorded a personal-best time in the 1,500 at 5:09.23 and finished the 800 in 2:39.68. Katie Morgan also had two third-place finishes in the 200 and 400 races. Sarah Case finished third in the shot put, posting a 10.89 meter throw. She additionally had a 31.30 meter discus throw, eighth-best in program history.

Men’s golf

Fred Kravitz Invitational: McDaniel finished fifth amongst eight teams with a two-day score of 631. Hogan Schulze led McDaniel finishing in a tie for 15th with a 155, posting rounds of 80 and 75. Joe Graceffa posted a total score of 156 to finish 18th.