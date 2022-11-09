McDaniel men’s basketball features a young roster as it looks to improve its win total

When the McDaniel men’s basketball team walked off the court at Franklin & Marshall, following a season-ending 77-55 loss, closing the year at 11-14, the mood around the locker room was one of unfinished business.

No one in that locker room, including the graduating seniors, felt satisfied with the work that was done.

The offseason work began almost immediately for the 2022-23 season. Close wasn’t good enough, moral victories weren’t good enough.

There’s a collective goal within the program to feed off the hunger of last season’s setbacks and prove themselves as one of the best in the Centennial Conference.

McDaniel coach Kevin Curley, shown in this file photo, is starting his 16th season leading the Green Terror men's program. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“I think our guys are excited right now,” coach Kevin Curley said. “Their energy level has been high, which is good. Our goal is to get better every day in practice, but this year, we want to be a gritty team, we want to be tough, we want to play hard.”

Eight of last season’s losses came by 10 points or less, including a 70-65 loss against then-No. 12 Johns Hopkins. The Green Terror had their most competitive season since posting a 12-13 record in 2016-17.

With last season being the first full season for the program in two years due to the pandemic, momentum was built and was palpable, something to ride into offseason.

Carter Truby, a Century graduate, started 24 games last season for McDaniel, averaging 7.7 points a game. (Courtesy of McDaniel Athletics)

“There’s always growing pains,” Curley said. “You play in close games and you learn from it. I think last year’s group, not playing the year before, they’re learning how to win.”

It also helped create higher expectations for this team, one that knows what it’s capable of. But reaching that level could be more difficult this season as McDaniel retains just three of its top-nine scorers from last season.

The 2021-22 roster was senior-heavy, but that’s opened the door for a number of role players to step up and an incoming freshman class to capitalize on more frequent opportunities.

Leading the returners is junior guard Chuck Contee, who averaged 8.2 points a game as a sophomore on 45.8% shooting from the field and 34.1% shooting from 3-point range.

“Last year, I was one of the quieter guys on the team,” Contee said. “We had good captains and those guys set the bar for me for the leadership role I’m stepping into this year. I still talk with those guys today about what they did leadership-wise for us last year, so I can put my team in the best position to win games this year.”

Contee said he did a lot of conditioning work during the offseason to make sure he’s ready for this year as well as fine-tuning the defensive side of his game. He and fellow returning junior David Smoot III primarily came off the bench last season. This year they’ll be in starting roles.

Carter Truby, a Century graduate, is a returning starter in the Green Terror backcourt, an area of depth. Guard play is going to be important for McDaniel, who comes into this season with a small roster, the tallest player being 6-foot-6 forward Jahdel Darego.

Against top competition in the Centennial Conference like preseason No. 10 Johns Hopkins and Swarthmore, that could prove to be costly, but makes the preseason defensive work done by guys like Conteee that much more important.

“I’m excited,” Contee said. “Guys are hungry, guys that didn’t play last year and thought that they should have played. I definitely feel like we’re going to surprise some teams out there. We have a bunch of dogs that are ready to play.”