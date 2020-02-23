McDaniel College’s basketball seasons end with sweep vs. Swarthmore

But after a brutal first half in which they shot just 15%, McDaniel needed some toughness to get back into the game. The Garnet hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second half, and a layup from Elizabeth Stiles gave Swarthmore a 30-18 lead with 6:20 remaining in the third quarter. McDaniel rallied to tie the game, but it wasn’t enough in the end as Swarthmore pulled out a 50-45 win.