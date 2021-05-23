McDaniel College names interim Adam Hertz its fulltime athletic director

Adam Hertz, who has served as McDaniel College’s Interim Director of Athletics since March 10, has been appointed as Director of Athletics, current McDaniel Provost and incoming 10th President Julia Jasken announced last week.
Hertz came to McDaniel after nearly two decades at fellow Centennial Conference member Swarthmore. He recently managed operations and logistics for 122 Consulting Group in Philadelphia, a national consulting group that specializes in Justice, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion work.
“I am thrilled to have Adam as part of the McDaniel community,” Jasken said in a McDaniel news release. “In his short time at McDaniel, he has been instrumental in helping us successfully hold a spring athletic season without any game cancellations or postponements and has shown that his experience and expertise will be a great asset to the college.”
In the last 10 weeks as the interim AD at McDaniel, Hertz led the 24-sport department in a return to competition through COVID-19 protocols. He guided the 10 spring sports through their competition schedule and navigated each team through weekly testing. He has already begun to lay out plans for numerous facility and operational enhancements over the summer, according to the release.
Hertz has also served as a member of the Return to the Hill Committee, the Student Outreach Network, the DEI Administrative Team, and the Green and Gold Advancement Team.
“It does not take long to experience the mystique of the Hill and realize how special McDaniel is,” Hertz said in the release. “I am looking forward to working with faculty, staff, students, and alumni as we build a culture of athletics success that complements the educational mission, engages our community, and makes us proud to wear the M.”
Hertz started his career at Swarthmore in 2001 as the associate director of intercollegiate athletics and then became Director of Athletics, Physical Education, and Recreation in 2003.
The Garnet won an individual event NCAA national championship, had four teams advance to at least the NCAA quarterfinals, had two teams ranked No. 1 nationally, and hoisted the Centennial Conference Championship trophy 14 times during his career.
Hertz also created the Garnet Athletics Hall of Fame at Swarthmore in 2012.
Prior to his arrival at Swarthmore, Hertz spent five years as the director of athletics and men’s soccer and golf coach at Alvernia College in Reading, Pa. Preceding that, Hertz spent four years as the men’s soccer and golf coach at Beaver College (now Arcadia University), where he earned Pennsylvania Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.
Hertz has coordinated symposiums on current issues and challenges in Division III athletics, and was a founding director of the Division III Institute. He is a member of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and the National Association of Division III Athletics Administrators.