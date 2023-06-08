McDaniel College names David Sartin interim head football coach following resignation of Demarcus White

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

McDaniel College announced Wednesday that David Sartin has been appointed as the interim head coach for the 2023 season following the departure of Demarcus White, who stepped down on June 2.

Sartin has served as the offensive line coach for the Green Terror for the last two seasons under White.

“We are excited to have David take over the program as interim head coach,” McDaniel director of athletics Adam Hertz said in a news release. “His charisma, work ethic and commitment to McDaniel College and Green Terror football will help us transition through the summer and fall season. We are excited for the future of the program and looking forward to seeing him in his new role.”

Sartin played for and began his coaching career at Division III power Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio. He played on two national championship teams in 1993 and 1996 as an offensive lineman and helped the Purple Raiders win another in 1997 as a student assistant coach. He graduated from the school in 1998.

Sartin has 25 years of college football coaching experience. He spent three seasons as scout team coordinator and assistant offensive line coach at Division II Grand Valley State, helping the Lakers to a 38-2 overall record, three conference titles and a national championship in 2006.

He coached the offensive line at Michigan Tech for 10 seasons and was assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Finlandia University in 2019 and 2020 before coming to McDaniel.

“I am beyond humbled to be given this opportunity,” Sartin in the release. “Our main objective and main goal will be to produce a program and team that this school and community can be very proud of while embracing the tradition of McDaniel College athletics.”

Sartin takes over a program that has gone 5-15 in two seasons since cancelling the 2020 season because of the pandemic, including a 3-7 record in 2022.

According to Hertz, a national search for McDaniel’s next full-time head football coach will begin following the 2023 season.