McDaniel football looks for consistency, execution as the new season begins

The 2021 season was anything but normal for McDaniel football.

The Green Terror hadn’t touched the football field since 2019, as the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back on the field last year, the Green Terror struggled to find consistency, finishing with a 2-8 record including going 2-7 in Centennial Conference play. It was the 10th straight losing season for McDaniel.

With the 2022 season starting Saturday against Catholic University and a full, uninterrupted offseason under their belts, head coach Demarcus White has his sights set on changing the tone around this program.

“Where we’re at right now as a program, it’s going to be some good days, it’s going to be some bad day and it’s going to be some ugly days,” White said. “There’s been some flashes in there with some newcomers and older guys who have improved themselves. Overall, I’m just looking for execution throughout the program, starting with me.”

White is entering his third season as McDaniel’s head coach, but 2022 should be the first fully normal season since 2019, one that saw the Green Terror start hot out of the gates.

McDaniel returns a number of top producers from 2021, including three of its top five running backs and its top seven receivers.

One of the biggest question marks comes at quarterback after John Allan Furgeson’s graduation. That’s given way to a five-man competition in camp between a number of new faces.

Whoever gets the starting nod will have many weapons alongside him.

“Dre Carter is going to be our starting tailback,” White said. “He’s having a really good camp so far. Two more guys, Hunter Sigler and Matteo DeGennaro, two tall receivers that can stretch the field. Those three will help out this team a bunch.”

The defensive side is where McDaniel excels and of those returning this year, grad student Sam Welcher highlights the group. Welcher, a second team All-Centennial Conference selection last season, was third in the Centennial last season with nine sacks in addition to 40 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss.

There’s definitely an influx of youth on this team, especially on defense, but experience at the top helps with six seniors/fifth-years anchoring the defense.

That healthy mix of experience and fresh legs is perfect for what the Green Terror are looking to run at opposing offenses.

“We want to be an attacking-style defense,” defensive coordinator Tyrone Saterfield said. “We want to put pressure on offenses and we really want to dictate the pace of the game. Our formula is swarm, punish and take away. If we do those three things well, we can set the tone early.”

That game plan is going to be a tough task in a conference like the Centennial, which has two teams currently ranked in the Division III Top 25 and two that received votes. McDaniel plays three of those four schools during the season, so the work cut out for the Green Terror.

But for now, all eyes for this program are focused on Saturday’s season and home opener against the Cardinals, a team McDaniel was blown out by in last year’s season opener.

Last season is in the past and the Green Terror is looking to rewrite some scripts in 2022 to work its way back to being a successful program.

“We’re very hungry,” Saterfield said. “We’re chomping at the bit. We’re going to celebrate success. Everybody is really on one string. We’re gelling together and we’re ready to get a different color jersey in here and get after it.”