McDaniel College canceling winter, fall sports for 2020-21 as result of Centennial Conference ruling

There won’t be any fall or winter sports at McDaniel College for the rest of the 2020-21 academic year after the Centennial Conference announced Thursday its decision to cancel conference and championship athletic competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The ruling came from the Centennial Conference Presidents Council, which is chaired by outgoing McDaniel president Roger Casey.
Sports impacted include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, and wrestling.
The council’s news release said its “difficult decision was made following several months of meetings and discussions among all levels of the conference governance structure. Extensive strategies were evaluated as to how to safely and effectively conduct conference competitions for fall and winter sports during the spring semester. Ultimately, a number of factors impacted this decision, including the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the shift of spring academic calendars to a later start, campus policies regarding travel, group size and visitors to campus, and the ability to meet recommended NCAA testing guidelines.”
McDaniel will continue to use the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and county departments of health, the NCAA, and National Athletic Trainers’ Association in all decisions to allow for the safe return of sport, according to a college news release, including in its decision-making process about any possible competition for all intercollegiate teams during the spring semester, which begins Feb. 1.
A decision about the possibility of spring sports competition will next be evaluated in January, according to the Centennial release.
In July the conference halted fall sports until further notice, and one month later the Centennial canceled fall and winter sports through Dec. 31.
As a result, McDaniel went through its first fall without football since 1945. But Green Terror coach Demarcus White said in July his staff and players were preparing for a decision like that. The Terror would be ready to go when called upon, White said.
Now that waits until further notice.
“This monster of a virus is not going anywhere anytime soon,” White said in July. “The health and safety of all the staff members and the players, and ultimately their families ... the safety of us all is more important than the game.”