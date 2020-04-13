McDaniel College celebrating Division III Week with virtual flair

Division III Week will be using a different approach across the NCAA, and McDaniel College has plans in place to celebrate despite campus being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s D-III Week began Monday, April 13, and runs through Friday, April 19.
Division III Week is a positive opportunity for all individuals associated with a Division III institution to observe and celebrate the impact athletics and athletes have on campus and in the surrounding community.
During the week, McDaniel is planning to will conduct outreach activities recognizing academic accomplishment, athletic experience, and leadership/community service/campus involvement. Division III Week harnesses everyone working toward the same goal at the same time to build a greater awareness and understanding of Division III athletics.
McDaniel’s scholar-athletes were set to be recognized Monday and received a congratulatory email. Athletes are encouraged to take selfies Tuesday using an app called Headspace, and share them on social media, with hashtags (#GTHeadspace and #D3Week).
Certified dietician/nutritionist Samantha Yunko is slated to host a Zoom video meeting Wednesday morning at 11:30 (athletes will be getting the Zoom information via email).
McDaniel’s Throwback Thursday is set to feature childhood photos of its athletes in the morning, followed by current pictures of them posted in the afternoon. The Green Terror’s D-III Week wraps up Friday with athletes encouraged to don their favorite McDaniel sports gear and sake selfies, then share them on social media using #GTFam and #D3Week as hashtags.
The event is part of Division III’s Identity Initiative, which was introduced in 2010 to help enable schools and conferences to better explain why they prefer to compete in Division III. The initiative, according to the NCAA’s website, has been guided by a strategic-positioning platform, describing Division III as a place where athletes can “follow your passions and develop your potential,” within an approach that combines rigorous academics, competitive sports and an opportunity to pursue other interests.