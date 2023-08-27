McDaniel women’s soccer takes preseason trip to Costa Rica; players see how ‘soccer can bring people together’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The McDaniel College women's soccer team took a preseason trip to Costa Rica to play exhibitions against international teams and also participated in community service projects while there. Coach Sandra Lagana Bly talks to her team after one of their games. (Courtesy McDaniel College Athlet)

McDaniel women’s soccer finished the 2022 season with an 8-6-5 record and a loss to Johns Hopkins in the Centennial Conference semifinals. The Green Terror are looking to keep moving up in their conference in 2023, and their quest for a title began more than 3,300 miles from campus.

The team started their preseason with a trip to Costa Rica, where they scrimmaged international teams, did community service projects and enjoyed extracurricular activities to keep their minds at ease.

“We had such a great time,” senior forward Brooke Windsor said. “We normally don’t see each other until preseason, so we got to see each other beforehand early and train together. We had a lot of team bonding and a couple of games in Costa Rica. We got to see some of our strengths and weaknesses even before preseason.”

According to coach Sandra Lagana Bly, the team takes these kinds of trips every three years with other teams and players who graduated from the program.

“I love these trips,” Lagana Bly said. “I’ve done Costa Rica before and it was just as wonderful this time. It was a mix of white-water rafting, surf lessons and zip-lining, along with playing games and training. It really is a good balance of just spending time and enjoying each other as teammates and then getting a little bit better as we prepare for the season.”

Senior midfielder Sydney Lewis said that playing against international teams is different from playing American teams because other countries “play a lot differently” than they do domestically and that they expose a lot of things that the team might not get to see playing against American teams due to different playing styles.

Senior defender Allie Storm said the sport has a unifying effect between different cultures.

“It was really cool to see how soccer can bring people together,” Storm said. “You can still play against people who don’t even speak your language and you can speak their language with them.”

McDaniel played a Costa Rican top division team which Bly stated was a “much stronger team.” Playing an international team of that caliber helped the Green Terror work on things defensively. Their second game was against another quality side and it gave the team the opportunity to see what their offense could do.

The seniors said the team they enjoyed playing the most during the trip was Sporting FC, their first opponent and a first division finalist last season.

“They were an excellent team,” Lewis said. “Even though they were better than us, I think sometimes you have to play better teams to be able to learn together as a team.”

During their preseason trip to Costa Rica, the McDaniel College women's soccer team also ran clinics for local youth players. (Courtesy McDaniel College Athlet)

McDaniel’s trip was beneficial in more ways than improving its play. The players left their mark through community service.

Their project was being involved with a clinic while they were there. Lagana Bly stated that the team ran a clinic for elementary, middle and high school-age players.

The McDaniel seniors expressed their excitement about having the opportunity to play with the younger Costa Rican players.

“We did like a little camp for the younger girl players over there,” Lewis. said. “I also speak Spanish, so I got to speak Spanish with the little girls so that was a lot of fun to use my language skills from McDaniel College and get to use them over there and get to play soccer with them.”

The players agreed that it was fun to get to play with younger people and that they got to donate their old jerseys and uniforms to them.

“It was really neat to see it come full circle,” assistant coach Maddie Schwartz said. “To see them smiling and happy to have what we don’t need or use anymore, they’ll be able to take that forever and keep it knowing that they were a part of something.”

The ladies enjoyed their trip to Costa Rica. But after a vote of their favorite part, white-water rafting won unanimously over the international exhibition games and the other excursions.

“It’s a clean sweep,” Lagana Bly said.

Lagana Bly plans to take the Green Terror on another trip in 2026. Her hope is to travel to Italy and Switzerland next time around.