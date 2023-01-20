Hall hits a winner for McDaniel men’s basketball | McDaniel College sports roundup

Here is a roundup of McDaniel College sports from Jan. 14-20.

Men’s basketball

The Green Terror posted two statement Centennial Conference victories this week, beating Frankin & Marshall, 69-68, and Washington College, 65-48. Against the Diplomats on Saturday, Lorin Hall scored a team-high 18 points, including the pull-up jumper that put McDaniel ahead with 3.7 seconds left in the game. Dave Smoot led with six rebounds and Charles Contee had a team-high four assists. Against Washington, Contee stood tall with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the night. After a successful week, the Green Terror are now 7-7 overall and 4-5 in conference.

Women’s basketball

The women’s basketball team suffered two losses this week, 62-52 against Washington and 62-53 against Franklin and Marshall. Eliana Beckett had an impressive showing against F&M, she led the Green Terror with 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. She was followed by Mallory Conroy with eight points. Against Washington, Beckett led again with 12 points, but Josey Klingenberg garnered a team-high 10 rebounds and tied Julia Ryan with three assists for the night. With the tough week, the Green Terror are now 6-9 overall and 4-6 in conference.

Men’s swimming

In their Jan. 14 meet against Salisbury, Aleksei Dudley and Christian Walker had standout performances, with Dudley placing first in the 500-yard freestyle and second in the 200-yard butterfly. Walker also placed second in both the 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard individual medley. Despite their efforts, the Green Terror fell short to the Seagulls 74-32.

Women’s swimming

Though they came up short against Salisbury, 78-42, Ella Tomkins, Amanda Thompson and Abby Cook helped guide the team toward significant scores. Tomkins placed first in both the 100 and 200 butterfly events, winning by three and 12 seconds, respectively. Meanwhile, Thompson came in second in the 100 and 1,000-yard freestyle, as well as the 400 individual medley. Cook placed second in several events, including 100 breaststroke and 500 freestyle. Overall, McDaniel had eight runner-ups against the Seagulls.

Men’s indoor track and field

The Green Terror had an excellent showing at the Kaye and JJ Smith Invitational with six first-place finishers. Among the winners at Shenandoah University were record breakers Tyren Proctor, who beat his own program record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.42, Jack Sears in the 3,000 run with the seventh fastest time in program history (9:04.25) and Chett Brunner in shot put, who moved to the third best distance of all time for the program (14.92 meters). Nicholas Razze also qualified for the Centennial Conference Championship with his win in the 400 in 51.84 time. Additionally, both the 4x400 (Alex Huffer, Jack Reiser, Anthony Razze and Nick Razze) and 4x800 (Tyler Richardson, Jack Sears, Jack Reiser and Nick Raumann) relay squads came in first in their respective competitions, with times of 3:34.80 and 8:22.73, respectively.

Women’s indoor track and field

Bailey Mullen helped McDaniel on Sunday with a victory in the 800 with a time of 2:33.48. Among other successful competitors for the day were Anna Rando, who not only placed third in the 200 with a time of 28.41 seconds, but a place in McDaniel’s top ten performers list with a sixth place finish in the 60 hurdles (10.46). Gabby Collins also had a solid showing, scoring fourth in the 200, while the 4x800 (Mullen, Megan O’Neill, Piper Nagaraj, and Ashley Siebenhaar) and 4x400 (Collins, Mullen, O’Neill and Yeseniah Ortiz) relay teams placed third and fourth in their competitions.