Mallory Conroy leads Green Terror women’s basketball to pair of wins | McDaniel College sports roundup

McDaniel athletic teams look to build momentum as several programs near the end of their regular seasons. Take a look at the McDaniel athletics week in review.

Women’s basketball

The Green Terror started the week with a statement victory against Bryn Mawr, 73-29, followed by another strong performance in defeating Washington College, 64-48. Mallory Conroy led both games with 16 and 23 points, respectively, adding seven rebounds and three blocks against the Owls and eight rebounds against the Geese, as well as with three blocks. Josey Klingenberg also had an outstanding showing this week, starting with her four rebounds against Bryn Mawr and following with seven assists and five steals at Washington College. Likewise, Eliana Beckett garnered 11 rebounds versus Washington and eight versus Bryn Mawr.

Advertisement

However, McDaniel’s winning streak came to an end with a 52-42 loss to Swarthmore at home, where Klingenberg accumulated another four steals and five rebounds for the night. Conroy tied her in rebounds and gathered three more block and Julia Ryan led the team with 12 points. The Green Terror stand 10-12 overall and 8-9 in conference play.

Men’s basketball

McDaniel lost two games this week to Muhlenberg and Washington College, leaving them 8-13 overall and 4-11 in the Centennial Conference. Standout players against the Mules were Russel Dandrige with 14 points and six rebounds, followed by Jahdel Darego with nine points and six rebounds, and Carter Truby with seven points and three rebounds. The Mules came out on top, 78-65. Charles Contee led the Green Terror at Washington with a whopping 28 points. Lorin Hall added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Truby would return to the fold with the four assists. Despite their valiant effort, the Green Terror lost to the Geese in a tight game, 74-68.

Advertisement

Men’s swimming

McDaniel finished their regular season with several second-place finishes in a home meet against the Gettysburg Bullets. Christian Walker would nab second place in the 200-yard individual medley, while also placing third in the 100 butterfly — .31 seconds from his season-best time — and fourth in the 200 butterfly. Mark Sanelli was runner-up in the 200 breaststroke, two seconds from his own season best.

Women’s swimming

At Gettysburg, McDaniel also gathered runner-up positions from Ella Tomkins, Amanda Thompson and Abby Cook. Tomkins would reach second place in the 100 and 200 butterfly, both of which she posted season-best times of 59.86 and 2:13.54, respectively. The former was her first time of the year in under one minute, while the latter cut three seconds off of her previous time. Thompson scored her positions in the 100 and 200 freestyle, as well as a third-place mark in the 500 free. Cook would join the ranks with a second place standing in the 50 freestyle and third in the 200 backstroke.

Men’s indoor track and field

The Green Terror would walk away from the Richard Drake Invitational at Virginia Beach with two new program records and three first-place victors for the day. In taking first place, the 4x400 relay team consisting of Nicholas Razze, Anthony Razze, Alex Huffer and Jeremiah Maxwell set a program record with a time of 3:22.75. Meanwhile, Oral Anthony-Coleman set the record for the 200 at 22.54, finishing fourth overall in the meet. Anders Madsen would take the 800 in 1:56.75, a personal best, and was shortly followed by Tyler Richardson and Jack Reisier in third and fourth. Wyatt Farace would finish out the first-place efforts for McDaniel with a 9:08.5 time in the 3,000, followed shortly by Sebby Breton in second and Nick Raumann in fourth.

Women’s indoor track and field

On the women’s side of the Richard Drake Invitational, Bailey Mullen, Katie Morgan and Anna Rando stood out as leaders for the day. Mullen took second-place in the 3,000 at 11:04.08, marking her seventh in program history. She continued her streak in the mile, where she ran a 5:32.48. Morgan would climb into the top-10 ranks with a 400-meter time of 1:02.35, 10th in program history and fifth at the meet. Rando now holds both the seventh and eighth spots on the top-10 list for 60-meter hurdles, thanks to a new time of 10.30 seconds that landed her 11th in the competition. Rando, Morgan, Yeseniah Ortiz and Megan O’Neil teamed up and placed fourth in the 4x400 relay.

Wrestling

The 24th-ranked Green Terror split matches on Saturday against Mulhenberg and Merchant Marine, successful against the Mariners before falling to the Mules on their home turf. Powerhouse Thomas Monn remains undefeated wrapping up his regular season at 27-0. He is aptly followed with notable scores by Michael Bromley at 26-5 and Jaedyn Harris at 23-5.