McDaniel College sports roundup: Wrestling undefeated in duals; women’s basketball on two-game winning streak

With the school’s winter break in full swing, here is a summary of the McDaniel College teams through Friday.

Wrestling

McDaniel wrestling is certainly making a statement thus far, 4-0 in dual meets. Freshman Thomas Monn (149 pounds) is undefeated so far, winning all 11 of his matches, including tournament titles at the Messiah Invitational and Elizabethtown Blue Jay Classic. Senior Alex Laveck and junior Jaedyn Harris follow with 8-1 and 9-2 records, respectively. However, without any conference competition yet, only time will tell the success of the Green Terror on the Centennial Conference mats. The team is competing at the Chocolate Duals at Grantham, Pennsylvania, outside of Hershey, on Saturday.

Men’s basketball

The Green Terror have had a very level first part of the season, with a 4-3 overall record and a 2-1 record in the Centennial Conference. They are scoring 58.1 points per game. They won their first two conference games including a 55-53 win over Gettysburg, thanks in part to a late 3-pointer from Cater Truby. Their top scorers are junior Charles Contee with an average of 12.9 points per game, freshman Jonas Sujeta with 10.9 points per game, and Truby with 8 points per game. Sujeta has been an all-around impact player, also claiming the highest field goal percentage (50.8%) and the highest total rebounds (7.7 per game). Contee also leads in assists with 3.3 per game.

Women’s basketball

Despite being 4-5 overall and 2-2 in conference, McDaniel has solid footing for the rest of their season. The team has won its last two games heading into winter break, including a 47-45 conference win over Ursinus, where Mallory Cooper hit the winning layup with 19 seconds left, and a 40-point win over Goucher. The Green Terror average 57.3 points per game, with star freshman Eliana Beckett leading in points (18), rebounds per game (8.6) and overall field goal percentage (54.7%). Other notable scorers are Conroy with 9.1 points per game and graduate student Meggie Burgess with 7.8 ppg. Senior Josey Klingenberg also makes her mark with 5.3 assists per game.

Men’s indoor track and field

At the Bison Opener, hosted by Bucknell, the team took off with John Geniti earning the highest place, taking second in the pole vault clearing 4.15 meters. Nicholas Razze and Evan Lowengrub placed second and sixth, respectively, in the 500 meters. Tyren Proctor was third in the 60-meter hurdles, Alex Huffer was fifth in the 400, Wyatt Farace was sixth in the 3,000, Oral-Anthony Coleman was seventh in the 200 and Anders Madsen was 10th in the mile.

Women’s indoor track and field

At the Bison Opener, the women’s team had Shannon Short, Bailey Mullen, and Kaite Morgan making the top 10 in their respective events. Mullen was fifth in the mile and eighth in the 3,000, Morgan was sixth in the 300 and Short placed 10th in the 500. In addition, Morgan, Short, Yeseniah Ortiz and Megan O’Neill was eighth in the 4x400.

Men’s swimming

McDaniel has an overall 1-6 season thus far, with one win at Stevenson. Their top times fall to a well-rounded group of Christian Walker, Zach Askounes, and Jack Alperstein, who adapt to various events and distances.

Women’s swimming

The women’s swimming team has yet to win a meet this season. Their times are mostly taken up by junior Abby Cook in Backstroke and senior Ella Tompkins in butterfly events. However, their fastest swimmer is sophomore Amanda Thompson, holding top times in virtually every freestyle category.