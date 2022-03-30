McDaniel baseball off to a strong start with freshman Shane Daly leading the Green Terror offense

McDaniel baseball has been quite a family affair for the Daly family. Tom Daly starred for the Green Terror as a catcher from 2017 to 2020. Two years after Tom hung up the green and gold, the next branch of the family tree has taken root.

Shane Daly is a freshman outfielder who, like his brother, was quite the college prospect at Haddon Heights High School in New Jersey.

Advertisement

Shane has found his niche at McDaniel as the starting center fielder, hitting .375 through his first 22 games with three home runs and 18 RBIs.

“In baseball, consistency is everything,” Shane Daly said. “For me, just trying to do the right thing all the time, working hard and having coaches encouraging me to keep going has been a big help.”

Advertisement

The transition into college has been tough thus far for Daly, getting adjusted to the constant college grind plus playing baseball. Starting the college grind as a student-athlete is not easy for anyone, but there’s been a great system around him thus far that’s made the difference.

“It definitely hasn’t been the easiest thing in the world settling into my freshman year,” Daly said. “But, having my teammates and my coaching staff there, being able to ease me into things and having someone to talk to basically at all times, it’s been really helpful.”

McDaniel's Shane Daly has showcased his speed, stealing 10 bases as well as roaming the outfield as the starting center fielder. (David Sinclair /Courtesy of McDaniel College)

Daly has definitely settled in on the baseball field. As of Tuesday, he’s tied for the team lead in hits (36) and triples (6), and leads McDaniel outright in runs scored (41), home runs (3) and stolen bases (10).

He’s started in every game for the Green Terror this season, helping the team to a 15-7 record.

The coaching staff very early on recognized the kind of impact Daly could have, especially at the plate.

“He’s a dynamic player who can do just about everything,” McDaniel coach Jim Carone said. “He not only hits for average but he hits for power. We saw that level of power he has in the fall. He’s wiry strong and he’ll get stronger as he matures.”

Carone labeled Daly’s speed his X-factor. However, his 10 steals are just the tip of the iceberg.

Where his speed has stood out the most has been in the field. Like the best major League center fielders, Daly can cover a lot of ground.

Advertisement

[ Gerstell baseball beat Century thanks to a five-run fourth inning. ]

“He can make every catch. He gets great jumps on the ball,” Carone said. “I think the biggest thing he does defensively, besides covering ground, is his ability to get rid of the ball as quickly as he comes in on it, which prevents teams from being able to take extra bases on us.”

McDaniel's Shane Daly swings during a game this season. Daly, a freshman, is among the team leaders in most offensive categories. (David Sinclair /Courtesy of McDaniel College)

Saving extra bases has proved crucial. So far this season, the Green Terror has played in six games decided by two runs or fewer.

Daly has done this all through nonconference play. The start of McDaniel’s Centennial Conference schedule is Saturday with a doubleheader against Franklin & Marshall starting at noon.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

From what Daly has seen, this team is different from others he’s been part of as team chemistry right now is at an all-time high.

“It’s awesome to have this level of camaraderie on this team,” Daly said. “Everyone just tried to pick each other up, keep our heads up and keep fighting no matter the circumstance until the game’s called.”

This is the best start that McDaniel has had in a full season since 2016, when the Green Terror went 31-10 and made a run in the Centennial Conference tournament.

Advertisement

[ Carroll County 2022 high school baseball preview. ]

McDaniel started 8-4 in 2020 before the season ended because of COVID-19.

McDaniel began this season 13-4, but has lost three of its past five. Contributors like Daly have been behind an offensive explosion McDaniel has put on thus far, hitting .364 as a team and averaging 11.5 runs a game.

Carone and Daly are both are in their first years at McDaniel and for the pair, their goals are the same.

“Our team goal has been the same since the start of the season and that’s to play postseason baseball,” Carone said. “It’s what we work every day towards, finishing in the top four and playing in the Centennial Conference Tournament.”