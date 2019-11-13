Women’s Basketball: McDaniel College eager for ‘clean slate’ this season with new coach

The Green Terror opened practice for the 2019-20 season Monday with a new coach in Christin Gowan, their third coach in three years. That stretch didn’t produce a lot of wins — McDaniel went 35-40 in that span. But it appears to have sparked a fire within a group of seven seniors that wants to cap their college career the right way.