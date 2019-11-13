Three straight losing seasons has McDaniel College’s men’s basketball team wanting to put a stop to that trend and get back to contending in the Centennial Conference.
The Green Terror begin a new season this Friday, and depth could be a deciding factor in whether they get off to a good start. Expect to see coach Kevin Curley rotate upward of 10 players in the early going as McDaniel looks to solidify its lineup and top-flight reserves.
“The nice year about this year’s team is we do have 11 guys returning from last year’s team,” said Curley, whose squad went 7-18 a season ago. “They kind of have an advantage in terms of understanding the intensity of playing here in the Centennial Conference.”
Curley opens his 13th season as McDaniel’s coach with a wealth of experience. Senior guard Aaron Washington is back after leading the team in scoring last year (15 points per game). Washington finished sixth in the Centennial in scoring.
Other regulars returning include senior swingman Caleb Johnson (9.8 points, team-best 6.8 rebounds per game), and sophomore guards Josh Sproul (6 ppg) and Mike Wallace (5.8 ppg).
McDaniel limped to a 3-15 conference record last year and finished last in a Centennial that sent champion Swarthmore to the Division III national title game.
Curley listed junior guard Greg Scarborough and sophomore center Kaelen Kanealey (6-foot-8) as some of the players who have improved from last season.
“They’ve all improved, they’ve gotten better,” Curley said. “They’ve been playing playing well together. Hopefully we can add a couple of these new guys into the mix.”
McDaniel’s size this year comes from Kanealey, Washington, 6-9 freshman center Rob Benites, 6-6 junior forward Babacar Diagne, 6-4 junior forward Darren Rivers, and 6-4 sophomore forward Quinn Kinnick.
Curley said the Terror need to shore up their defense in order to compete more this season. McDaniel allowed 71.7 points per game a year ago, and opponents shot 46.6 percent. McDaniel graduated two mainstays in guard Isaac Ray and forward DJ Harper (10.3 ppg) but field a roster of 20 this year, and the numbers could be an asset.
“Coming back ... all of us now sophomores and seeing competitive college basketball, making that jump from high school to college last year, it’s huge,” Sproul said. “Experience is huge.”
McDaniel opens its season Friday at Stevenson University for the Buffalo Wild Wings Classic, where the Green Terror face Becker at 6 p.m. The Terror’s Centennial opener is Nov. 26 at Gill Center against Johns Hopkins, runner-up in the conference last season.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Sproul said. “It’s the best time of the year, basketball season. We’re just ready to get after it.”