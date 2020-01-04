McDaniel was trying to reverse a trend Saturday by defeating Gettysburg and starting 2020 on a winning note, but the Green Terror faded in the second half and came up short in a 63-52 loss at Gill Center.
The Terror (4-7, 0-4 in the Centennial Conference) were looking for their second win since Nov. 22, and maintained a four-point lead six minutes into the second half. But Gettysburg (8-3, 2-2) took over from there, led by guard Alex Leder. The junior had 25 points, a game high, and went 9-for-10 from the free-throw line.
McDaniel has lost six of its last seven games.
Fellow guard Nick Antolini had 12 points and Avery Close grabbed seven rebounds for the Bullets, who won for just the second time since Dec. 1. Antolini, the fourth-leading scorer in the Centennial before Saturday’s game, also had seven boards for Gettysburg.
Mike Wallace’s 3-pointer with 17 minutes to play gave the Terror a 35-31 lead as part of a 10-2 run. Gettysburg outscored McDaniel 32-17 the rest of the way, however, en route to victory.
Sophomore guard Josh Sproul had nine points for the Green Terror, but he entered Saturday’s contest averaging a team-best 13.2 points per game. Caleb Johnson also scored nine, and Sproul pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.
Senior guard Danny Duffey’s streaking layup with 4:33 to play gave Gettysburg its largest lead of the game at 56-41. Leder and Antolini each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, and the Bullets shot 42.9% from behind the arc.
The visitors put together a 13-2 run in the latter part of the second half to pull away.
Leder scored 17 of Gettysburg’s 29 first-half points, and his two free throws with 56 seconds to go before the break gave the Bullets a 29-25 edge. McDaniel responded with a 3-pointer from Keith Karen and closed the gap to one point.
Wallace has reached double figures in four of the last five games for the Green Terror. He has been the team’s leading scorer in each of those games (he didn’t attempt a field goal in McDaniel’s home win Dec. 15 over Elmira). Wallace led the squad with 26 points at the CUNY Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament at Lehman last weekend to earn a spot on the all-tournament team.
For the season, Wallace ranks third on the team in scoring at 9.2 points per game. He is also second on the squad with 20 assists.
The Green Terror travel to Franklin & Marshall on Thursday night at 8 for their next matchup before hosting Muhlenberg on Jan. 11 at 3 p.m.
NOTE: Senior guard Aaron Washington is no longer with the team. Washington averaged 7.3 points in three games this season. He led McDaniel in scoring (15 ppg) a year ago after joining the Terror via transfer before the start of the 2018-19 season.