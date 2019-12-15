Cold weather and cold water call for great caution; frostbite and hypothermia are real threats. With today’s layered winter clothing, anglers can usually deal with winter temperatures, but only if they can keep dry. So boating is even more of a critical safety issue. Special clothing like dry suits, wet suits or other equipment should be explored. Sea worthy boats 14 feet or more could be safe choices — in good weather conditions — and bigger is usually better. Such boats should be equipped with all required safety gear including floatation devices, flares, noise-makers etc. I also recommend informing others of when and where you’ll be on the water and have sufficient communication devices, whether cell phones, VHF radios, or something else.