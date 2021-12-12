Bill May: Blackwater winter birding | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Blackwater is a 30,000 acre tidal and forested marsh located 12 miles south of Cambridge. It was created in 1933 as a refuge for migratory birds. The Dec. 1 Ground Waterfowl Survey counted over 6,000 Canada Geese and 4,000 ducks — mostly Mallards, pintails and wood ducks, along with dozens of other species. I photographed huge flocks of Snow Geese during my last winter visit. None have arrived yet this year but are expected soon.