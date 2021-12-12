Bill May: Blackwater winter birding | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Winter weather puts a damper on fishing in our area for the next few months. Pickerel and blue catfish may be the best bets. But there are some compensating outdoor activities like birding, with the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) being a good place to start.
Blackwater is a 30,000 acre tidal and forested marsh located 12 miles south of Cambridge. It was created in 1933 as a refuge for migratory birds. The Dec. 1 Ground Waterfowl Survey counted over 6,000 Canada Geese and 4,000 ducks — mostly Mallards, pintails and wood ducks, along with dozens of other species. I photographed huge flocks of Snow Geese during my last winter visit. None have arrived yet this year but are expected soon.
But the star attraction in winter for some are bald eagles with migrating birds from the north joining resident populations to support one of the highest concentrations of nesting bald eagles on the Atlantic coast.
They join such year round co-stars like owls, woodpeckers, towees, nuthatches, woodcock, great blue herons and wild turkeys. Some non-bird species include bats, raccoons, rabbits, otter, opossums, skunk, red fox and white-tailed and Sika deer.
Veteran birders tell me eagles are often seen along the roads before entering Blackwater, and they have lots of wildlife company who don’t observe borders.
Blackwater charges a fee of $3 to enter. I recommend stopping by the Visitor Center upon entering to get a map of Wildlife Drive and the wildlife trails that are open. The center provides rest rooms and water fountains and offers good free educational pamphlets, exhibits, use of binoculars and views of feeder sites.
Broadcasts from live cameras focus in eagle nests when there are nesting activities. Some wonderful Blackwater photos by Mary Konchar are for sale at the Center
Visitors to Blackwater should bring their own food and drinks. Wildlife viewing can be enhanced with binoculars, spotting scopes and camera gear.
Photo Tips
Some of the better smart phones have effective long lens capacities and some even feature settings that produce simultaneous video and still photos. This is recent technology, rapidly growing and changing.
But a digital SLR is usually a better choice for most wildlife photography, and I offer these tips from my teachers and my own experience.
- You need to have enough light to shoot with a relatively long lenses and fast shutter speeds.
- You need to have the light, preferably slanting, coming from a direction to illuminate the birds or other subjects. It’s the light on the subject that makes the photograph. Backlit pictures of wildlife can be problematic.
- Use the wind direction to your advantage; birds fly far slower heading into the wind.
- Check your camera before your trip. The battery should be fully charged and a spare is recommended. Likewise, get enough space on your card and have a spare.
- Set your camera to continuous focus. Sometimes it’s hard to get focus on flying birds, but once the camera “locks on” you can track them to get one or more sharp pictures. Use shutter priority at 1/1000 second for most shots.
- The bigger the lens, and slower the shutter speed, the more you need support. You can set the camera on a tripod, but leave the movement of the camera loose enough that you can track a moving subject and trip the shutter by hand. Your car or a monopod can also be used to support the camera and lens.
- I belong to the school of handheld shooting with a mid-range sized lens of 70 – 300 or 100 – 400.
· Your car can also act as a shooting blind.
· Lenses can be rented at such locations as Service Photo in Baltimore.
- The biggest factor in getting good wildlife pictures is being out there repeatedly in good locations and with good light.
- Late afternoon is often the best time for movement of the big flocks of geese.
· See the Blackwater NWR Photo Group on Facebook for inspiration.
The Visitor Center is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10a.m. to 4 p.m. (masks required). Wildlife Drive and trails are open daily dawn through dusk. The Visitor Center will be closed Dec, 24 and 25 and Jan. 1.
Blackwater NWR has a comprehensive website at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/blackwater. It gives critical information for planning a trip there, rules and regulations, Covid issues, activities and special events such as guided bird walks, maps and links to Dorchester County information. The site also informs of closures of part of the refuge at times for species breeding seasons, hunting days, maintenance, and more.