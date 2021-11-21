Bill May: Avoiding pitfalls while pickerel fishing | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Now is the time for pickerel fishing. But first a word on safety.
Ice and cold water are dangerous. Even so called “paper ice” can damage any boat. A more common problem is ice on the boat ramp, which makes launching and picking up the boat anywhere from hazardous to impossible.
Kayaks and other small boats demand even greater caution in cold water. Getting wet, especially falling in the water can be fatal. The shock of sudden immersion can lead to cold water shock, which can induce a heart attack.
Hypothermia can quickly cause exhaustion to the point of near paralysis, making escape from the water difficult to impossible. So aside from wearing appropriate clothing — a dry suit or wet suit is preferable — a floatation vest with a whistle and light should be worn before launching, and one should not venture onto the water without another person in another boat that stays within visual and shouting distance.
I also recommend carrying a spare set of clothing in your vehicle and not venturing too far from your ramp and vehicle.
When and Where
Pickerel can be caught year-round, but the prime months are November though April.
Good populations of pickerel can be found in the Magothy and Severn Rivers on the Western Shore, the Nanticoke and Pocomoke Rivers on the Eastern Shore, most Delmarva ponds and Loch Raven Reservoir. Note that Maryland regulations ban keeping pickerel from March 15 through April 30.
Tackle, Lures, Baits
Conventional
Ideal conventional tackle is medium-light spinning or casting rods, matching reels with quality 15-pound test braid and/or fusion lines and a 2-foot leader of 20-pound fluorocarbon or monofilament to try to prevent cutoffs from the toothy pickerel. Some cutoffs occur despite these heavy leaders.
In open waters, like most of the rivers, preferred lures are 1/8-ounce, wire hook, unpainted jigheads or “horsehead” spinner jigheads that are dressed with either bucktail skirts or thin, curlytail, minnow-shaped plastic grubs in white or natural colors. Sometimes jigs hang up, but usually a steady pull will open up the wire hook to free the lure. Then the hook can be bent back to shape with thumb pressure or with fishing pliers.
In rivers or ponds with a lot of woody cover or remnants of lily pads or spatterdock, Texas-rigged, paddletail flukes, 3- to 4-inches long in white or natural colors are a better choice.
Pickerel experts fish jigs and plastics with “the Magothy River crawl” retrieve, basically slowly dragging the jig or paddletail lure along bottom, lifting and shaking the lure in place before slowly cranking the reel and pausing again. This works with the jig and minnow combination, too. Move the paddletails just enough so the tails wobble.
Rod angle is critical. Keeping the rod high, at least 45 degrees above the surface, greatly facilitates this retrieve and allows feeling a pickerel taking the lure or bait. Sometimes a pickerel hits hard, but often the take is extremely subtle. Sometimes it is just a slight tic (often seen in the line rather than felt), while other times it’s a simple pause or stop.
Fly fishing
This can be an effective technique in winter. Use a 7- or 8-weight rod, matching floating line with an 8-foot leader including a 2-foot bite tippet of 20-pound fluorocarbon or monofilament. In very cold weather an intermediate sinking line may be employed. The most effective flies are 3- to 4-inch white, yellow or chartreuse streamers tied bendback style or on weedless hooks or Bruce’s articulated bullethead darters worked slowly through remnants of pad fields. Again retrieve the fly slowly, allowing it to flutter down on pauses.
Bait
Often the most effective technique in any pickerel water is fishing a 2- to 4-inch live minnow, lip-hooked on a small jig or shad dart with a wire or “gold-colored” hook. This can be fished as a jig or suspended beneath a small float. This rig can also take perch, crappie and bass.
A pair of very long-nosed fisherman’s pliers can be needed for removing hooks from toothy pickerel.
Tactics
Moving tides are usually critical in rivers, with falling tides being preferable. Our group of fishermen have noticed that pickerel respond negatively to riffled waters, whether visibility is the problem or the noise of waves slapping against the boat or something else.
Pickerel are shallow-water ambush feeders, so think accordingly and search for structure and baitfish. Look for dropoffs along open shorelines, the backs of coves, fallen trees and piers — anything with cover and/or a breakline. Cast right up against the shoreline and retrieve slowly back to the breakline, often the most productive pickerel water. If that doesn’t work, move deeper. Pilings and piers provide prime cover, and always work creek mouths, back eddies created by tides at the bend of a river and deeper waters near boathouses.
Pickerel aren’t school fish, but they seem to hang in groups; often one can take several to a half dozen or more in a small area. So it pays to keep moving and searching. Approach all areas as slowly and quietly as possible.
Slow trolling or simply drifting with the wind or tide can be an effective approach.
Pickerel are also known for following a lure or bait, so it pays to fish all the way back to the boat. Often strikes come right at boatside as the lure or bait begins to lift, but the pickerel usually followed it out from shallower water.
Pickerel have seemed to have recovered the esteem they held in years past as a worthy cold weather game fish.