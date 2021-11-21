Bill May: Avoiding pitfalls while pickerel fishing | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Pickerel are shallow-water ambush feeders, so think accordingly and search for structure and baitfish. Look for dropoffs along open shorelines, the backs of coves, fallen trees and piers — anything with cover and/or a breakline. Cast right up against the shoreline and retrieve slowly back to the breakline, often the most productive pickerel water. If that doesn’t work, move deeper. Pilings and piers provide prime cover, and always work creek mouths, back eddies created by tides at the bend of a river and deeper waters near boathouses.