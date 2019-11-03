Ever on the lookout for new snakehead fishing opportunities and aware of snakeheads being caught on Susquehanna flats, Joe Bruce began about a year and a half ago to look for kayak snakehead fishing opportunities in tributaries of the upper Chesapeake. (A major incentive was avoiding the tedious commute to the Potomac River below District of Columbia.) Having taken hundreds of snakeheads in the Potomac, he had an eye for knowing the kinds of weedy shallows that could be productive.