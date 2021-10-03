Bill May: Falling for fall all over again | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

For outdoor folks, this can be the best time of the year — weather permitting — through Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Here’s a look at some things to do and places to visit in order to take advantage of the changing of seasons:
Chesapeake Bay and Tributaries — Locals often refer to October as “Rocktober” because of the reawakening of striper activity in the Chesapeake watershed. With cooler temperatures fly and light tackle fishing opportunities increase as the baitfish and predators move toward the shallows, and breaking fish become more common. Though bluefish depart cooler waters, gray trout and speckled trout become more accessible along with white perch, yellow perch and brackish water pickerel.
In my experience, Rocktober is just the beginning. I’ve usually done better on the above species in November. Later, the big stripers arrive as they migrate down the coast and enter the Bay or come through the C&D canal. So fishing can be very good through the end of the year.
The Severn and Magothy Rivers and other tributaries offer good white and yellow perch fishing through the end of the year, and pickerel can be taken as long as waters aren’t iced over.
Local Reservoirs — In a similar situation, bass and pickerel feed more actively and in more shallow water structures and breaklines with falling temperatures. Jerkbaits and even surface lures are often more effective than deep jigs and deep diving crankbaits. In heavily pressured reservoirs, finesse fishing techniques with small jigs like “float and fly” and dropshot rigs take panfish, bass and pickerel. I’ve had some great fishing on sunny afternoons in late fall as baitfish and predators move toward warming shallows.
Fall is also the time of year for big catches of schooling crappies and white perch. Trolling with small jigs while watching the depth finder is the technique for finding fish, then casting to the schools is the more enjoyable technique for catching them.
Ponds — Not only are bass, pickerel, and a variety of panfish more active, they’re often more accessible as weeds die down and holes begin to appear in pad fields. This also applies to reservoirs like Loch Raven and Piney Run and rivers like the tidal Potomac.
Work the holes with frog lures and flies and swim flukes, weedless spoons and run small spinnerbaits through longer openings in the pads and over grass beds.
Upper Potomac and Susquehanna Rivers — If water levels hold safe wading and boating levels, October can be a great time for smallmouth bass surface action. My favorite lures are fly rod poppers and sliders and Tiny Torpedoes and Pop-R’s with spin tackle. Plastic crayfish imitations bounced along bottom are always good. Some of the best fishing comes on quiet mornings before the fog burns off the river.
Trout — Steam-bred trout become more active, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) resumes stocking local streams “beginning in early October.” My favorite trout fishing method is swinging a pair of wet flies, but fishing is often complicated by leaves on the water (as is true to varying degrees for all waters listed). Short, precise casts with dry flies and terrestrials can solve some of these problems. I often fish bushy attractor flies like size 12 or 14 Humpy patterns with a wet fly dropper this time of year, and, it seems trout hit the Humpy as often as the dropper.
Streamers, like size 10 black wooly buggers, come into their own in the fall, and small spinners, like the size 1 Mepps, work early in the stocking period.
Foliage, Fishing and Wildlife — See the Maryland DNR website weekly “Fall Foliage Reports 2021″ for the latest information. Western Maryland is often the best place for fall foliage in Maryland, so I always try to get to the Casselman River in Garrett County in the fall for delayed harvest trout fishing and scenery.
Fall can be the best time for seeing songbirds, waterfowl and migrating birds of all kinds. Snow geese and Canada geese may be the most noteworthy, but even huge flocks of starlings are interesting to watch. Around Thanksgiving, the gathering of Eagles at Conowingo begins.
On the Bay, pelicans, osprey and loons join the multiple species of gulls, terns and other species diving on baitfish and tipping off anglers. Big, dive-bombing gannets are exciting to watch and often indicate big baits, like large menhaden, and big stripers.
At water’s edge, squirrels and beavers are busier with winter preparations, and deer are in the rut and on the move.
Closer to home, Catoctin Mountain Park and adjoining Cunningham Falls Lake can challenge Western Maryland scenery. Piney Run Park, Liberty, Prettyboy and Loch Raven Reservoirs and the Patapsco and Gunpowder State Parks and rivers provide fishing, birding and scenery delights.
Wildlife Refuges — Late fall is prime time to visit National Wildlife Refuges. Blackwater is arguably the star attraction in our area. The Delmarva Peninsula offers additional great wildlife viewing opportunities at Prime Hook and Bombay Hook. (See https://www.fws.gov/refuges). This area also offers fishing in abundant ponds and saltwater.
Weather — As stated earlier, weather is a major factor in the fall. Hurricane season is well underway, but “normal” fall weather sometimes includes temperature swings and windy or foggy conditions, so plan and monitor.
In truth, this is just a snapshot look at fishing opportunities and ways to take in the scenery. Fall also brings hunting opportunities for deer, turkey and other species. Many other activities can be found at indoor and outdoor fall fairs.
Our family always enjoyed the fall dinners and events run by churches and other organizations. Check the newspaper and online notices, and just keep your eyes open.