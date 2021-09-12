Bill May: Personal watercraft options for fishermen constantly expanding | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

“This boat is best for moving water. It is rated for Class 4 rapids. It is 13 feet in length, with 18-inch diameter Aire pontoons. The frame can be adjusted for one person or two. I fish it for steelhead on Cattaragus Creek (Lake Erie tributary) in New York, and in Maryland on the Upper Potomac, Susquehanna and Monacacy Rivers for bass and the North Branch of the Potomac for trout. Obviously, these boats can be beached to allow wade fishing or anchored to work deep holes.”