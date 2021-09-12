Bill May: Personal watercraft options for fishermen constantly expanding | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

In my last column I covered float tubes and rowable float tubes, which are affordable options with limited range and seasonal limits.
This column shifts focus to shine a spotlight on kayaks and inflatable watercraft.
Kayaks
The basic categories of “sit on” and “sit in " have grown with overlapping categories of hybrid, snap or modular, inflatable, catamaran, pontoon, paddle drive, pedal drive, motor drive and probably more as anglers strive to balance classic boating issues of performance on the water with cost, portability, accessibility and storage.
New materials and designs seem to emerge daily.
The July conference of the Mason-Dixon Outdoor Writers Association (MDOWA) outside Hagerstown featured a program on kayak and other personal watercraft options presented by member, Dan Neuland, with part of his personal fleet. (As mentioned many times before, no watercraft does it all.)
The options mentioned in this column are more expensive, heavy and complex. They take up more storage space and are ideally transported via pickup truck (as are standard kayaks). Standard sedans and SUVs will work, as will trailers. These craft take some time to inflate and/or assemble, but they are a delight to fish from.
I was intrigued by Dan’s Blue Sky 360 Angler by Jackson Boatworks, classified as a pedal-drive, plastic catamaran kayak. This craft weighs 170 pounds, but can be disassembled into modules no more than 30 pounds in weight. Dan is able to transport it easily nearly fully assembled in the bed of his pickup truck with the aid of an extension bar. Built-in stow away wheels allow the kayak to be rolled to waters’ edge.
MDOWA members who tried out the Angler marveled at its stability, comfort, ease of pedaling and maneuverability. The “360” in the title refers to the highly adjustable seat’s ability to turn in a full circle.
This rig can be fitted with an electric motor in front or back of the seat. In addition, a “Flex eDrive” can be put in place of the pedal drive. It comes with rod holders and multiple storage bins and provides lots of platform space for standing and walking around plus room for adding features like depth finders and other gear. The weight capacity is rated at 400 pounds.
A Pro version is now available built without the pedal drive and rigged for lots of electronics.
This is mostly a still water or slow river craft, but it feels like fishing from a movable dock. Dan fishes it at Cunningham Falls Lake and Fletcher’s Cove on the Potomac among other waters.
For more information and videos, see Delaware Paddlesports.com and Jackson Adventures.com.
Inflatables
The list of inflatable watercraft options is immense and growing. The array includes, various float tubes, paddle boards, boats and pontoon craft in a wide range of prices. Materials and designs for these craft have improved dramatically in the last decade. Inflatables can provide benefits of transportability and storage, but they can be heavy and bulky. They also cannot be used in all waters — for example they are not permitted on the Baltimore City reservoirs.
The pontoon boat in Neuland’s personal fleet is the Outcast Pac 1200. Here is his concise description:
“This boat is best for moving water. It is rated for Class 4 rapids. It is 13 feet in length, with 18-inch diameter Aire pontoons. The frame can be adjusted for one person or two. I fish it for steelhead on Cattaragus Creek (Lake Erie tributary) in New York, and in Maryland on the Upper Potomac, Susquehanna and Monacacy Rivers for bass and the North Branch of the Potomac for trout. Obviously, these boats can be beached to allow wade fishing or anchored to work deep holes.”
Ideally two cars are used with these types of craft, one left at the take out point and then the other driven with the inflatable to the launch point upstream. But Dan sometimes fishes solo at a mile and a quarter-long section of the North Branch by hiking back to his vehicle then driving to the pick up point.
This basic style is very popular with guides across the country.
Another popular style for still waters in the West is the single seat inflatable pontoon boat. Most can be rowed and powered by an electric motor. When I was scouting trout waters for trips to Utah and Idaho, I noticed every time there was a picture of someone with a big trout, the angler was using one of these crafts.
These boats take some time and effort to transport and set up. Most users employ pickup trucks and electric inflation pumps that can be plugged into the truck’s lighter socket. But these things are a delight to fish from.
Again there’s no boat or watercraft for every occasion. And sometimes you just want a boat. But some personal watercraft offer advantages in terms of cost, portability and storage.
Sea Eagle publishes a catalog with new models every few months, and there are lots of other catalogs and web sites featuring personal watercraft.
Until you figure what fits your needs, it may make sense to start with a rental or loaner.