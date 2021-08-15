Bill May: Here’s how to catch fish in a float tube | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Today there are several options for navigating deep hole: Use flippers to propel — backwards — though to shallower water. This is not my favorite way in a shallow river; Use your hands to paddle backwards or forward; Use a telescoping paddle or two as above with the blade part(s) stored in side pockets when not in use; Use a pair of old ping pong paddles stored as above. The water will likely destroy the glue on the surfaces; Use a multi-section kayak paddle stored as above. I’m working on this.