Bill May: Campfire tales with the MDOWA | Outdoors Commentary

“Bambi” wasn’t a documentary – Despite the movie and their gentle appearance, deer are wild animals and can be aggressive. Hunter and videographer, Brian Kightlinger, related getting a call from a friend who owned a trophy deer farm to come help him with an ornery deer that was harassing other deer. When Brian and the owner drove an ATV to scout, the problem deer immediately attacked and kept raking their vehicle with its antlers. This went on for about five minutes until the deer was lured away with food, and Brian could dispatch it with a handgun.