May: Fishing in the summer shallows, Part 2

Light. Hollow frogs are the top choice for fishing on top of cover. Specifically I recommend Pad Crasher, Jr. Since it floats, it can be fished very slowly in a series of twitches or, with a high rod tip, “walk the dog” style. It hits the water with low impact, making it ideal for fishing shallow water and right up against the shore. Sharpen both hook points and cut about an inch off one set of rubber legs and 1½-inch off the other for better movement and hook ups.