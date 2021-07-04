Bill May: Catching shoreline summer bluegills all about finding right spot | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Under the right conditions, the action can approach spring levels. The right conditions include: a body of water with a decent population of bluegills, easy access, shorelines that are sufficiently clear of obstructions to allow casting, weed beds to attract and hold fish and insects. But it’s also important to have edges or holes to allow you to work your fly or lures, and — ideally — lights in the background to attract insects and allow you to track a surface fly or lure and see the bluegills strike.