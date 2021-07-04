Bill May: Catching shoreline summer bluegills all about finding right spot | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Most anglers equate bluegill fishing with springtime.
The fish enter the shallows in late spring to feed and to spawn, and they’ll aggressively hit surface and subsurface lures fished on fly or light spinning tackle. As the waters warm, bluegills tend to disperse and head for deeper water.
But bluegills may spawn several times a year in our area. And bluegills and related sunfish are available in the low light of early mornings, along shady banks and especially on summer evenings as the insects become active.
Under the right conditions, the action can approach spring levels. The right conditions include: a body of water with a decent population of bluegills, easy access, shorelines that are sufficiently clear of obstructions to allow casting, weed beds to attract and hold fish and insects. But it’s also important to have edges or holes to allow you to work your fly or lures, and — ideally — lights in the background to attract insects and allow you to track a surface fly or lure and see the bluegills strike.
Find a spot that meets all, or most, of these conditions and you can be in for a few pleasant hours of summer fishing.
A number of waters in the immediate area can fill the bill.
Farm ponds are ideal but are not the only option. I found all these conditions in Centennial Park in Howard County. During evenings when the nearby ball fields are lighted for night games, fishing improves dramatically.
Even certain sections of the reservoirs, like Liberty Reservoir, Cunningham Falls Lake and Piney Run, provide most of these conditions, and yield some whopper bluegills. These waters also offer the opportunity for an occasional decent bass or crappie as a bonus.
I prefer flyfishing. The best tackle is the same as used for trout, with a 9-foot rod casting a 5-weight line ideal. But any rod from 8 to 9 feet casting a line between 4 and 8-weight is workable. Leaders aren’t that critical; 7 to 9 feet tapered to 3X is fine enough.
Classic bluegill poppers, sliders and foam “spiders” will work. Trimming long tail materials and rubber legs reduces smaller fish tugging on these trimmings and leads larger specimens to the body and the hook.
In my experience the best flies for this time of year are often trout flies like size 12 beetles and bushy dry flies on top and beadhead soft hackle and wooly buggers subsurface.
The approach is simple. Pick out a likely shoreline spot and begin fan casting. At sunset you should begin to see signs of bluegills and other fish sipping insects. Cast to the rings of the rises, and you’ll be in business.
Surface flies are best fished quietly, with a series of gentle twitches interspersed with long pauses. For sinking flies, the retrieves are similar but the pauses are shorter. Strikes will range from subtle inhalations of the flies to violent surface attacks that you’ll think are big bass until you see your quarry. As always, bluegills give a very good account of themselves in the fighting department.
I urge you to release all or at least most of the fish. A pair of forceps or small, needle-nosed pliers is required to remove the fly from the small mouth of a bluegill without injuring the fish. Bending down the barb of a fly’s hook makes releasing a lot easier.
One drawback to the foam beetle and other small flies is that the fish tend to take them deeply sometimes when they’re feeding particularly aggressively. In these situations I switch to hard body bugs, such as the small Sneaky Pete or small popping bugs.
The number of strikes usually drops off, and the number of missed strikes increases, but the bluegills cannot take these bugs deeply. I’ve also found the number of bass increases with these bugs.
Spin fishermen can get in on the action and use all of the above flies and bugs by attaching a clear plastic clip-on float (spin bubble) about two feet above the fly. This is a good rig for kids. The bubble and floating bug rig offers easy casting, the visual effect of seeing the lure and the strike, and avoids the “ick” factor of baiting a hook. To avoid missing a lot of strikes, very slowly reel to keep the line tight to the lure.
Ultralight spin tackle with 4- to 6-pound test monofilament with or without the float allows use of tiny jigs with 1 -1 ½-inch curlytails to probe deeper water. Some add a bit of earthworm to increase the attraction.
Summer bluegill fishing is enjoyable for an angler at any level of experience, just make sure you take some bug dope for evening excursions. It’s a great way to introduce kids to fishing and especially to fly fishing.