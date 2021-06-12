Bill May: Interesting times on carp waters | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Just as I retrieved the lure for another cast there was an enormous splash on my right as two golden retrievers jumped into the water in front of me. By some miracle I didn’t hook one. The fish departed at the disturbance as did I. I wasn’t happy. I have experienced and seen far too many cases across the country where people lead their dogs to jump into the water right where someone is fishing. I returned to the car, which also was unhappy, telling me electronically it was about to quit. So I gingerly returned home.