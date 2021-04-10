Bill May: Springtime means shad fishing | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

The first run of shad are hickories, which average a bit under 2 pounds and usually arrive in the Susquehanna in mid-April and enter Deer Creek and the Octoraro in good numbers when water temperatures reach 50 degrees and stay in that range. The hickory run usually ends by mid-May, by which time the run of white shad, which begins in late April, is well underway. White shad, which average 3 to 4 pounds, rarely enter the feeder creeks but stay in the mainstem Susquehanna River until the first week of June.