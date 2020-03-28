Bill May: In these times, nature is still there for us

“Consider the lilies, how they grow.”
Another version of this familiar Bible verse (Luke, 12:27) in some translations is, “Consider how the wild flowers grow.”
This verse came to mind last Sunday when I met a retired couple on a nature walk. They were delighting in the woods and wildlife we were seeing that sunny day. But they were also still excited from their car tour of the day before. They decided to look at places in our area they’d never visited; in their case it was touring some historic homes in old Catonsville.
Their joy was prompted by the beauty of the trees and flowers they encountered. I understood. It seemed everyone I met on my walks last weekend were energized by the beauty of the wild and cultivated flora and the fauna of this springtime. It wasn’t just a matter of getting out of the house; it was more a matter of taking in the spring outdoors beauty and energy.
So my advice is to try to get out by foot or by car, in a manner within Gov. Larry Hogan’s and CDC guidelines for social distancing and safety, and accept the gifts presented. If you opt to visit a park, make sure it’s available. Things change daily.
There are other outdoor options available. You can fish open waters alone via a small watercraft like a kayak, canoe, small boat or inflatable. You can fish from shore. Even though the ramps are closed at Liberty, Prettyboy, and Loch Raven reservoirs, and Piney Run Park, shoreline access is still possible. Birders can still do their thing.
I’ve included some shots I took in the last week. These are modest examples. If you want to see great local photography, I recommend the Facebook pages of my friends Tim Flanigan at Nature Exposure and Lloyd Stone.
Again, take safety measures to protect yourself and others. But, if you can, my advice in these trying times is to get out and allow the beauty of the outdoors to fill and heal your mind, heart and soul.