Bill May: Soft hackles and classic trout fishing

Use a tapered leader about 8 feet long and tie a loop at the end. A surgeon's knot, which is basically doubling over the line and tying two overhand knots, works fine. Take a piece of 4X tippet material about 18-20 inches long and fold it over so that one leg is twice the length of the other. Then tie another surgeon's knot at the fold and attach it to the main leader via a loop-to-loop connection. Tie a soft hackle to each leg using a proven knot such as an improved clinch knot or 100% loop knot. A good rule of thumb is that the shorter (upper) leader should be about the width of your hand. (Obviously you can also fish a single fly instead.)