Bill May: Soft hackles and classic trout fishing

The winter issue of Trout Unlimited’s “Trout” magazine inspired me to want to return this spring to my fly fishing roots — swinging a type of wet flies known as “soft hackles.”
Soft hackles are simple wet flies, consisting at their most basic of only three parts: a wet fly hook, a body of silk floss, and a partridge hackle. A fur thorax is an optional, but helpful part, since it keeps the hackles flared. This is an old approach. The fly described above can also be found in “The Treatise on Fishing with An Angle,” by Dame Juliana Berners; the date of this book is 1496.
Wet flies were the staple of fly fishing for trout until the dry fly ethic developed early this century. Syl Nemes “rediscovered” the soft hackle versions in his 1975 book, “The Soft-Hackle Fly.”
Beadhead patterns developed about a decade later.
The fishing is similarly basic. Any 8- to 9-foot fly rod rated for a 4 to 7 weight floating line will do. As recommended by Nemes, I usually fish a pair of soft hackles, using a light and a dark pattern, until I find what the fish want.
Use a tapered leader about 8 feet long and tie a loop at the end. A surgeon's knot, which is basically doubling over the line and tying two overhand knots, works fine. Take a piece of 4X tippet material about 18-20 inches long and fold it over so that one leg is twice the length of the other. Then tie another surgeon's knot at the fold and attach it to the main leader via a loop-to-loop connection. Tie a soft hackle to each leg using a proven knot such as an improved clinch knot or 100% loop knot. A good rule of thumb is that the shorter (upper) leader should be about the width of your hand. (Obviously you can also fish a single fly instead.)
The 4X tippet, rated 4-6 pounds with today’s material, provides strength and fineness and yet sufficient stiffness to keep the flies from tangling. The double fly rigs will tangle eventually, but I’ve learned to cast this rig for a couple of hours before this happens.
Rather than do a lot of re-rigging on the water, I usually have several extra tandem rigs as described above stored in my vest in individual plastic sandwich bags, so I can change by cutting off the tangled pair and adding a new tandem via the loop-to-loop connection.
Soft hackles are riffle flies; they are not as effective in quiet pools ordinarily. The classic technique is to cast the soft hackles across stream and let them swing with the current until they are directly downstream. At least 90% of the time, no action should be given the flies on the swing. At the end of the swing lift the flies slightly and release the line. This technique, the classic “Leisenring Lift,” often triggers strikes.
When there is no strike, pick up the line, pivot smoothly during the backcast and cast again, upstream, across or downstream. This "change of direction" cast is quite easy. Keep your casts smooth and minimize the strokes. I usually use one backcast and never more than two. This approach keeps the flies untangled and lets you concentrate on fishing not knot tying and untangling. The experienced fly caster needs to remember to keep the loop slightly open. The beginner has an advantage; he or she tends to do this naturally.
I like to approach the riffle from more than a cast above, aiming the cast as much as 45 degrees (three-quarters) above me upstream to that much or more downstream depending on the strength of the current and how deep I want the flies to run. The idea is to swing the flies past mini pockets and eddies in the current, alongside and over rocks, logs, under overhanging trees and undercut banks, etc. that provide fish holding areas.
Take a step or two downstream and repeat until you work your way well into the pool below the riffle.
Sometimes I walk right down the middle of the stream, casting to either side until I work the whole riffle. This is a particularly good technique where the riffle is mostly uniform. “Mending the line” can help in uneven currents. If you want to swing the flies along the bank and there is a swifter current between you and the bank, simply lift your rod and roll the belly of the line upstream (upstream mend) to allow a more natural drift of the flies. If the area where you are swinging your fly is slower, simply mend the line downstream.
Strikes can come at any time during the course of the swing from touch down to Leisenring Lift, and sometimes you’ll find large trout in very skinny water, especially in low light conditions. Since the soft hackles usually ride just a few inches under the surface, almost all strikes are visible, if only as a flash or boil under the fly.
Soft hackles are great tandem flies. With the tandem soft hackle rig described above, I often use a beadhead pattern on the short (top) arm. A different stream rig is a high floating dry fly, such as an Elk Hair Caddis, Royal Wulff, or Humpy with a standard of beadhead soft hackle attached off the bend of the dry fly hook, via a 12 to 18-inch length of 4X leader.
Soft hackles can be bought in fly shops, but these are good flies for the beginning fly tier. All are simple to tie and call for a minimum of materials. Two good books on patterns and tying are Nemes’ “Soft-Hackle Fly Imitations,” or Dave Hughes’ “Wet Flies.”
My favorite standard patterns are size 14 with a body of yellow or orange floss or peacock herl, brown/gray partridge hackle and thorax of the same color. In beadheads, the Hare’s Ear and Pheasant Tail soft hackle patterns are indispensable.