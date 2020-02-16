Bill May: White perch and the Liberty Reservoir

The bottom bouncing rig is the first element and the heart of the system. A V-shaped wire is formed with a small eye at the bend for the line attachment. The longer, bottom wire is about 9 inches long with an elliptical sinker molded about 2/3 of the way down from the eye. The trailing wire below the weight ticks along bottom preventing the sinker and whole rig from snagging. One rule of thumb is to use one ounce of weight for every 10 feet of depth; we used 2 and 3-ounce molded sinkers. The shorter, upper arm is about ¼ the length of the longer wire and terminates in a snap swivel.