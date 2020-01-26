Mid-winter weather shuts down most of the fishing in our area. But there’s good news: This is the heart of the fly tying season.
And this is not just the province of the trout guys. Mid-Atlantic tiers use flies for panfish, largemouth and smallmouth bass, pickerel, trout, carp, stripers, redfish, bluefish and other species. Besides building an inventory of effective fish catchers, with the attendant pleasures of taking fish with your own creations, fly tying can be a pleasant and relaxing activity in its own right.
Some of my fondest memories are of evenings in the finished basement of our house, converted to a hobby room where I worked at a fly tying desk, and my late wife, Carolyn was busy with a specialized sewing machine or hand sewing on quilts. She was an award winning quilter and president of The Faithful Circle Quilt Guild for several years until her death in 2015.
Cedric, our golden retriever, kept us company, though he mostly dozed. Carolyn and I often worked in silence, chatted occasionally and sometimes had music playing or the TV on if something special was happening. John Denver captured the spirit of these sessions in “Back Home Again” when he sang: “It’s the sweetest thing I know of, just spending time with you.”
I have a lifetime supply of Clouser Deep Minnows, Lefty’s Deceivers and Boyd Pfeiffer pike flies among other patterns from these sessions. And an eternity of memories.
Years ago I went on several trips with Boyd Pfeiffer and learned to combine fly tying with the usual fish camp story telling sessions around the table after dinner. On a memorable sponsored writer’s trip to Canada, Boyd and I tied 7- to 10-inch streamers of Boyd’s design. Meanwhile, at the same table, award winning wildlife artist, Gerald Putt, worked on a finely detailed painting of a fisherman at a millstream.
All this occurred amidst the stories. When I asked Putt what about the phenomenon of the suffering artist, he replied, “That’s bull****!” During the day Boyd and I cast those big flies with 8-weight rods and fast sinking lines, and the pike hammered those big flies.
When Ed Russell and I went to Alaska, I stayed in the lodge in the evenings tying cerise marabou and silver tinsel streamers, an idea I got from our guide, while I chatted with some of the Natives working at the lodge. Admittedly Ed and I had the best guide, but still I out-fished the entire camp catching leaping silver salmon with those flies.
So there can be a real social bonus along with the practical aspect to this activity. That’s why a number of fly fishing clubs have member fly tying sessions. It’s not only a chance to learn this skill as well as to share.
As for hearing old stories again, I defer to Tony Tochterman of Tochterman’s Fishing Tackle. When a magazine interviewer asked if he got tired of hearing those same old stories from customers, Tony replied, “How often have you seen ‘It’s a Wonderful Life?’”
My favorite group is sponsored by Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a highly successful national program helping to rehabilitate wounded service personnel and veterans. Larry Vawter has been leading sessions at Fort Meade for over 10 years. Fly tying (and rod building) and the camaraderie have proven beneficial to healing the traumas of military service. Similar sessions are also held at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda and at other locations.
See Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing at https://projecthealingwaters.org.
PHWFF also sponsors fly fishing outings. Perhaps the best review of PHWFF programs was given by the veteran who said, “The therapeutic effect is that it’s not therapeutic.” As the late fly fishing legend Lefty Kreh, observed, PHWFF has saved the lives and marriages of many veterans.
The following clubs all teach fly tying, have club tying sessions and organize fly fishing outings. All welcome beginners and can provide some materials and use of tools to tie with.
Some also donate flies to groups such as Heroes on the Water, an organization hosting kayak fishing trips for active military, veterans and first responders. Members and clubs also participate in programs for beginners and kids and with healing programs like Reel Recovery (weekend fly fishing outings for men with cancer) and Casting for Recovery (weekend fly fishing outings for women with breast cancer).
Potomac Valley Fly Fishers Club: https://www.potomacvalleyflyfishers.club/. Freestate Fly Fishers of Annapolis, Maryland: http://fs-ff.com/. Potomac-Patuxent Chapter of Trout Unlimited: https://www.pptu.org.
There are plenty of books and websites teaching fly tying, too. Here is my list of simple, effective flies for beginners:
Soft hackles, size 12 to 16. Easy to tie, fun to fish, very effective for trout and bluegills — and sometimes bass.
Gurglers, size 10 to 3/0. Easy flies incorporating foam, good for everything from bluegills to big salt water fish.
Wooly buggers, size 10 to 1/0. Often a beginners’ first fly, good for trout, panfish, and bass.
Clouser Deep Minnow, size 10 to 3/0. Has taken over 80 species. If it has fins it will probably hit it.
Lefty’s Deceivers. As above, especially good in larger sizes for big fish.
Squirmy Wormies and San Juan Worms, size 12 to 6. Easy worm flies, very effective for trout.