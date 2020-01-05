The Maryland Department of Natural Resources gave fishermen an early Christmas present by stocking local waters with some impressive rainbow, golden and brown trout. And it will be “a gift that keeps on giving.”
Look on the Maryland DNR website under “2020 Trout Stocking,” which includes the 2020 spring stocking schedule as well as a trout stocking location map.
Current and Winter Conditions
This pre-season stocking is well underway and will likely continue as weather permits. Significant numbers of trout have been stocked in Carroll, Baltimore and Howard Counties and in western waters of Frederick, Washington, Allegany, and Garrett counties. See the stocking schedule and “Maryland Fishing Regulations” for rules. (For trout, the 2019 regulations will probably not change for 2020.)
The weather joined the holiday gift giving with a couple of weeks of warmer temperatures, although with some wind and rain. (This is meager compensation for most of 2019; more on that later.) As a result, some of the ponds that had skim ice are now open, and fishing is reasonably comfortable.
Fishing buddies Chuck Thompson and Alan Feiken fished a Delaware pond last Saturday, and each took over 20 pickerel.
“I almost felt like we were stealing a day from old man winter,” Chuck reported. These intermittent spells of moderate weather are not uncommon in winter, so it pays to be ready to take advantage of them. I have photos of Joe Bruce and me pond fishing in late December several years ago; each of us is holding bass of 4½ pounds, and we also caught pickerel.
Some Delmarva pond fishermen I know do almost all of their bass and pickerel fishing in winter.
Panfishing can be good in these conditions, too, using tiny jigs or flies, sweetened with a bit of bait. I also have memories of my late bassin’ buddy Jim Benton, catching a 6-inch yellow perch in a small Maryland pond then live lining it to take a largemouth of over 5 1/12 pounds. Such tactics can be used in Chesapeake Bay waters too.
In summary, the next few months can provide fishing for pickerel, bass, panfish, trout and stripers. Warm water discharges are one target area in the Bay and some tributaries.
Fishing Year Review and Preview
Last year was was an odd one for me. A rainy, windy spring with high waters in some rivers, plus some health issues, wiped out most of the great spring fishery. Like a number of local trout fisherman, the Casselman and Youghiogheny in Western Maryland, are two streams I love to fish. Yet it’s been several years since I made that 150-mile drive because of unfavorable weather.
Perhaps because of this I did not target the most popular species listed above as much, but I discovered some interesting other species and methods — with a lot of help from my friends.
Carp and Catfish
It started in late June when Mike Seal invited me to try again for carp, after we struck out on an earlier trip. The second time was the charm, as we each caught 15-pound carp fishing from the shore of a Chesapeake tributary using Mike’s tackle and his special formula of pack bait.
Meanwhile, Joe Bruce had been exploring upper Bay tributaries looking for snakeheads. Several times he encountered big schools of tailing carp on grassy flats. So, he figured, “Why not?” First he invited Mike to bring his carp gear and try fishing for these carp from kayaks. They caught good numbers, learned some spots and techniques, and so invited me for the second trip. Same result — we all caught carp.
Joe was hooked. He bought specialized carp baitrunner/baitfeeder-type reels and basic carp weights, hair rigs and other gear, made up a bunch of Mike’s pack bait, and began fishing for carp in earnest. Later he had two specialty rods made for this fishing. (Our 7-foot medium rods have proved adequate.)
He learned two things — 1) In some of the upper Bay tributaries, like the Gunpowder River, the carp rigs and baits will take as many 3 to 8-pound channel catfish as 3- to 20-pound carp, double-digit numbers of each on some days; 2) These fish aren’t chumps; some days you can get skunked, especially when the fish are deeper.
Later in the year Joe, Rick Bruce and I fished the Potomac River near Mount Vernon to catch blue catfish with guide, Mike Starrett. Since blue cats can exceed 100 pounds, specialized tackle is called for.
A word of caution: Maryland DNR fish advisories recommend not eating channel catfish of any size from Maryland waters, and eating only blue catfish under 30 inches and in limited amounts.
Reservoir White Perch
In early October Andy Grosko invited me for a trolling trip on Liberty Reservoir. Andy is an experienced fisherman for Liberty bass, stripers and other species, but he uses north woods type tactics when targeting walleye and white perch.
Slow trolling proven structures using bottom bouncing rigs with beaded spinners tipped with small pieces of night crawlers, we took dozens of fat white perch many 10 inches and bigger. Now that’s good eating!
This technique takes walleye and other species, too. I plan to cover it in detail in a future story, and try it when reservoir kayak fishing this year.
So, hopefully, carp, catfish and white perch — and good weather — can be added to 2020 fishing outings.
HOW Fisherman’s Flea Market
A flea market for the benefit of Heroes on the Water, a program for veterans and first responders, will be held Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Odenton Fire Hall, 1425 Annapolis Road (Md. 175), Odenton, Maryland.