Former Manchester Valley star Mackenzie DeWees is ‘excited to go out on a high note’ for Quinnipiac women’s basketball in WNIT

Every college basketball player has had to navigate around more obstacles than simply defenders on a court over the last four years.
This year’s seniors likely couldn’t imagine the way their careers would play out when they first stepped on their campuses. Yet many — such as 2018 Manchester Valley graduate Mackenzie DeWees — have thrived amid the adversity.
DeWees, a former Carroll County Times girls basketball Player of the Year who totaled 2,157 points, 1,097 rebounds, 690 steals and 385 assists during a legendary four-year varsity career in Manchester, has formed an equally impressive resume at Quinnipiac. The 2021 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Year is closing out a phenomenal senior season with the Bobcats, during which she’s averaged 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game with 105 steals and 95 assists.
On Friday, she’ll lead the Bobcats (20-11) into the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, where they’ll play at Rhode Island at 6 p.m. in the first round.
“This is our first postseason since really my first year at Quinnipiac when we went to the NCAA Tournament,” DeWees said. “Playing in the WNIT is exciting and we’re playing with very good basketball teams from all across the country. Being selected to play Rhode Island, I’m very excited for it because they are a fantastic team with a lot of great players. ... There’s a lot of excitement surrounding that and a lot of excitement surrounding the fact that I’m a senior and this is my last year. It’s been such a great four years here and I’m excited to go out on a high note.”
DeWees said she’s been offered to stay a fifth year at Quinnipiac, an opportunity offered to players whose 2019-20 seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. DeWees, who says she plans to get into law enforcement to “follow in my father and family’s footsteps,” said she’s undecided and will consult her family and coaches after the season.
Quinnipiac was getting set to tip-off against Manhattan in the first round of the 2020 MAAC Tournament when their game and the rest of the tournament were canceled due to the emerging pandemic. DeWees said seeing friends and teammates not getting a chance at a proper ending to their careers has left her with a greater appreciation of simply being able to play.
“One of my closest teammates, Paige Warfel, had her season cut short when I was a sophomore and she was a senior,” DeWees said. “She didn’t even get a chance to step foot on the court, we didn’t get to play. That 2020 season we were literally taped up and didn’t get to play. Her career was cut short. It’s tough.
“For me, that’s why it’s so important for me to talk to my family and my teammates I played with early on in my career, they didn’t get that opportunity to keep playing and finish their season. That’s why I hope my team and myself, we’re doing everything we can to make them proud and make our community proud for what we’ve accomplished and had to overcome these past few years.”
After a 2020-21 season littered with stoppages and canceled games, many of which came without fans in attendance, this year has been “a bit of a breath of fresh air.” Though Quinnipiac did have one stoppage when members of the program tested positive for the coronavirus, things have been mostly normal. Canceled games were made up and the Bobcats were able to get in its nonconference schedule, a luxury not available last season.
The biggest and most positive change has been the return of crowds.
“This is the first time I’ve had my family watch me play in the last two years,” DeWees said. “My mother and father drive to every single one of my games. And not just them, I have family members that will fly and drive from Maryland and Virginia and other parts of the country to watch me play. I didn’t have that opportunity last year. ... Not being able to have, I call it my home factor.”
Her “home factor” has been able to see the culmination of a great career. DeWees made a smooth transition to the college game, thanks in part, according to her, to having her mother coach her in high school. Heather DeWees was a collegiate standout at Mount St. Mary’s, where she played in two NCAA tournaments and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.
Mackenzie has made steady progressions on the court. Her freshman year she played in 33 games for the MAAC champions, averaging 2.5 points per game with a season-high of 13. As a sophomore, DeWees made 18 starts and averaged 8.7 points, 3.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
DeWees blossomed as a junior and averaged 13.0 points, 2.6 assists and 7.7 rebounds a game on her way to being named the MAAC Player of the Year.
Her main focus on the court, though, isn’t numbers.
“Consistency and just to be gritty,” she said of her mindset on the court. “Consistency is one of the toughest aspects of the game. There’s a lot of ups and downs. There’s slumps, just not playing well. You have a great game, a bad game. For me, I really want to be that consistent factor for my team. If I wasn’t scoring, I was definitely rebounding. Or if I wasn’t being able to get in the lane rebounding, I was getting steals.
“And then just being a gritty player, going for the 50-50 balls, loose balls. Just being a tenacious basketball player on the court. I think that brings life to our team and our crowd, and it just makes basketball so much fun.”
Quinnipiac was the second seed in last week’s MAAC Tournament but fell to Manhattan in the semifinals. Despite having NCAA Tournament aspirations, DeWees and her teammates are happy to make the WNIT field.
“A lot of these teams in the WNIT were regular-season champions that got upset in the tournament. And that’s what March is about. It’s about being the underdog and upsetting some of the best teams,” she said. “It’s a great challenge and a great opportunity to go back out there and play.”
Whether this postseason run is the end of her college career or not, DeWees has definitely left a legacy on Quinnipiac women’s basketball. However, she sees herself more as part of a growing legacy.
“It’s not just about me,” she said. “I think that there have been so many wonderful women over the years that have built this program to be what it is. I don’t think just myself can leave a single legacy here, I think I am part of a legacy that all these women have been a part of and continue to build our program.”
Women’s National Invitation Tournament
QUINNIPIAC@RHODE ISLAND
Friday, 6 p.m.
Stream: ESPN3